Guest Opinion: NATO must stop Putin's bloody expansionism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Maguire
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

The author of “The War That Didn’t Have to Happen” (April 24) is correct in that the war didn’t have to happen. But the premise of the ensuing analogy is fatally flawed. The author attempts to compare Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to Canada aligning with Russia and allowing Russian missile sites near the U.S. border. Such a hypothetical event is not similar to current events. A far more direct comparison would be a Russian invasion of Alaska followed by a Russian demand for Alaska to become an independent neutral state in order to end hostilities, as they have done in Crimea, Donbas and Donetsk, and now demand for all of Ukraine.

The author then refers to Minsk II as brokered by France and Germany, but blames the U.S. for Ukraine’s alleged sole failure to live up to it. This makes no sense. Vladimir Putin has long lamented the breakup of the USSR and has embarked on a plan to re-establish it beginning in Crimean region of Ukraine in 2014. He is using his puppet Belarus to support the very expansionism he accuses NATO of. Poland is likely next. His actions are actually driving self proclaimed neutral countries like Sweden and Finland (currently enhanced opportunity partners) to request full membership in NATO to protect them from Putin’s expansionism.

Who’s solely to blame? Putin and Russia. As to who could have or should have stopped it? NATO (30 full member nations) specifically and the world in general have tolerated Putin’s bloody expansionism for eight years now. NATO’s arcane policies and practices can and should be scrutinized for essentially slow-walking Ukraine’s 2020 (enhanced opportunity partnership) attempt to join NATO while using the lack of full membership as a reason for not invoking Article 5 (an attack on one is an attack on all). In addition to Sweden, Finland and Ukraine there are three other “enhanced opportunity partners”: Australia, Jordan and Georgia, another former USSR nation.

The world needs to stop Putin in Ukraine now and hold him accountable in International Court for his war crimes for the benefit of the world future. China is watching closely as it continues to contemplate action in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Brian Maguire lives in Chalfont.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Guest Opinion: NATO must stop Putin's bloody expansionism

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has gutted my Russian identity | Opinion

    “Russia is not Putin.” As a lecturer in Russian history, and an ex-Soviet Russian American, I have said these words many times. But now the treasures of Russia’s culture — its poetry, novels, movies, theater, symphonies — must be weighed against the current regime’s premeditated murder of the innocent. On Feb. 24, in this new world, the rest of Russian history and culture was reduced to mere backstory.

  • Russian law firm sues Apple for $1.3 million after the company pulled its payment service from the country

    The tech giant suspended sales and limited access to various services including Apple Pay following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Scale of people going missing unprecedented in modern history — Ukraine’s interior ministry

    During a meeting with a delegation of the International Commission on Missing Persons on April 29, Deputy Interior Minister Meri Akopyan stated that in the two months of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, law enforcement agencies have received more than 7,000 reports of people going missing, calling this an unprecedented event in modern world history.

  • White House correspondents dinner returns, with Biden headlining

    U.S. President Joe Biden will resume a Washington tradition of speaking at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night, the first president to speak at the annual event since 2016. After being canceled for two years due to COVID-19 pandemic and boycotted by Donald Trump during his presidency, the event returns this year with gusto, featuring remarks by comedian Trevor Noah. More than 20 WHCA-related parties are being staged around Washington before and after the major event on Saturday night and multiple senior administration officials will attend as well as a smattering of celebrities from the entertainment world.

  • Carteret to feature Ukrainian performers in concert to benefit relief efforts for refugees

    The program will held at 2 p.m. May 15 at the Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

  • Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

    Ukrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance in their country's south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the industrial Donbas region and Western military analysts said Moscow's offensive was going much slower than planned. The United Nations continued trying to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol, a southern port city that Russia has sought to capture since it invaded Ukraine more than nine weeks ago. Citizens are “begging to get saved” from a steel plant that has become Mariupol's last defense stronghold, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said Friday.

  • Attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner is a bad look for Biden

    A tradition COVID should have killed

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Putin 'will announce mass mobilisation of Russians on May 9', says Ben Wallace

    Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russian forces Russia deploys tank-killing mines that launch mini-missiles China caught between Putin and Covid Two British aid workers 'captured by Russian troops' in Ukraine Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Seth Meyers Spots The ‘Even Dumber’ Line From Donald Trump’s Killer Fruit Deposition

    The "Late Night" comedian had an incredulous response to the former president's testimony.

  • Soviet identity is gone forever, but Putin doesn’t get it

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has nothing but violence to offer Ukraine.

  • China hits back at Australia over Solomon Islands 'red line', saying 'the Pacific is not someone's backyard'

    China has slammed Australia for opposing its security pact with Solomon Islands, calling it a colonialist myth-driven violation of sovereignty and saying Canberra had no right to lay down any "red line". This came as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese military base in the South Pacific nation would be a "red line" for his government, days after Beijing and Honiara confirmed the signing of the deal without revealing details. Talk of China building a naval base on Solomon Isla

  • Iran's Guards commander says Israel creating conditions for own destruction

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Israel's actions are creating conditions for its own destruction, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander on Friday told a Jerusalem Day rally at which the country’s new domestically-made Kheibar Buster missile was displayed. State television said millions of Iranians joined rallies marking Quds Day, the Arabic name for Jerusalem, in state-organised marches across the country. It showed the Israeli flag being set on fire and groups of people around the country shouting choreographed “Death to America, Death to Israel” slogans.

  • Kim warns N. Korea could 'preemptively' use nuclear weapons

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week. Kim expressed “firm will” to continue developing his nuclear-armed military so that it could “preemptively and thoroughly contain and frustrate all dangerous attempts and threatening moves, including ever-escalating nuclear threats from hostile forces, if necessary,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Saturday. KCNA said Kim called his military officials to praise their work during Monday’s parade, where the North showcased the biggest weapons in its nuclear arsenal, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the U.S. homeland.

  • Ukraine has a right to fight for its survival, but the US can't take on unlimited risk to help it do so

    Opinion: US and Ukrainian interests are not the same and the US needs to be clear about its aims and the costs it's willing to incur in pursuing them.

  • Putin attacking Moldova and Georgia next is 'not off the table,' top Navalny aide warns

    There are growing concerns in the West that Putin could expand his war beyond Ukraine after mysterious explosions this week in Moldova.

  • Ukraine says Russian offensive in east gathering momentum

    Forced to regroup after failing to take the capital, Russia switched its focus to the vital eastern industrial heartland, where fighting is now picking up.

  • Russia gets invitation to G-20 gathering in Bali this fall, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine notwithstanding

    China, Brazil and South Africa have made clear they support Russia's membership in the Group of 20, , while the U.S. and Canada have been the biggest critics.

  • Pakistan attack: China condemns killing of tutors in Pakistan blast

    Three Chinese nationals died after a van carrying them was targeted by a female suicide bomber.

  • U.S. sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite rhetoric- official

    The United States does not believe that there is a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite a recent escalation in Moscow's rhetoric, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. "We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day the best we can and we do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the West should not underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear conflict over Ukraine.

  • Fears Are Mounting That Ukraine War Will Spill Across Borders

    WASHINGTON — For nine weeks, President Joe Biden and the Western allies have emphasized the need to keep the war for Ukraine inside Ukraine. Now, the fear in Washington and European capitals is that the conflict may soon escalate into a wider war — spreading to neighboring states, to cyberspace and to NATO countries suddenly facing a Russian cutoff of gas. Over the long term, such an expansion could evolve into a more direct conflict between Washington and Moscow reminiscent of the Cold War, as