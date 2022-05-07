Guest Opinion: Philly councilman's trial shows prosecution seeks to win at all costs

I recently attended the five-week federal bribery trial of Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous. The trial ended in a “mistrial.” The prosecution presented no substantive evidence for conviction on the charges they brought, and the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.

Attending this trial was a real eyeopener for me. I am a white 75-year-old man who has spent my life supporting and defending our government through military service, teaching children, and upholding the principals and values of the red, white and blue. I grew up in Colorado and spent most of my adult years living in Texas though my job allowed me to travel all over this country.

However, this trial makes me question our democracy, legal system, and rights that up until a brief time ago, like so many others, I took for granted. I will no longer make that mistake. The government can and will take away our liberties and it could be on the flimsiest of proof, circumstantial evidence, or just because they want to win andthe deck is stacked.

Some initial observations that one could not miss was just the makeup in the courtroom.

The judge was white. The prosecutors were white. The FBI agents were white. The jury of 12 was comprised of eight men and four women; predominantly white — three were minorities.

If this represents a jury of one’s peers, it did not seem to reflect that to me when all the defendants were African American. As I now look at our federal court system through a new lens, the information I have gleaned by a simple Google search is staggering.

There are 93 U.S. Attorneys (seven women and two Black). Black attorneys in the U.S. make up only 4.7%. There are 1,770 federal judges serving 209 courts. Only 237 (13%) are minority members. Over the years, there have been a total of 3,843 federal judges. Of that number, only 70 were Black women (2%).

Further creating the sense that the system is “stacked” was the repeated reference from the judge when an objection was raised, and he made inference to weigh his decisions toward the government. While I am not a lawyer and I do not profess to understand all the nuances of the law, it was obvious that the judge was struggling to follow the law and, as he said, “walk a delicate balance.” It was equally obvious that while the rule of law as articulated in the courtroom is that the defendants were innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, in actuality, nothing could be further from the truth.

The FBI agents were working on behalf of the prosecution and provided testimony in support of the prosecution’s case which on cross examination, seemed contradictory. The main FBI agent, Richard Haag, who was the primary witness for the prosecution, was permitted to provide testimony as an expert in areas of which he had no knowledge or objective information from which to base his decision. That became the main point of the accusations against Dawn Chavous’ work as a consultant.

Much of the prosecution’s theory(s) for the bribery charge included innuendo and half-truths. From my perspective, the prosecution was more interested in the win at any cost. There was no “smoking gun” or real evidence of any wrongdoing.

It is no wonder that 90-95% of all federal cases are resolved with a plea bargain. Who would want to go through this ordeal? The Bureau of Justice Assistance — U.S. Department of Justice states that “plea bargaining is a defining, if not the defining, feature of the criminal justice system.”

Plea deals in this case would have required the defendants to admit to wrongdoing. Instead, they vehemently determined to defend their innocence despite the significant risks.

Until this trial, I had never read about our horrid past replete with the history of prosecutorial misconduct, overreaching, and blatant, falsehood against African Americans in public office and otherwise.

This case cannot become the latest in a long list of others. We must not allow the prosecution to continue to carry out such injustice. This case must end. We cannot allow the prosecution to retry this case for the win at any cost against innocent defendants.

David Pennock is the stepfather of defendant Dawn Chavous. He lives in the Elkins Park section of Montgomery County.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Philly councilman's trial shows prosecution's win-at-all-cost mentality