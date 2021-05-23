Guest opinion: What a reading of Abraham Lincoln can teach us today about unity

Last week, I finished Doris Kearns Goodwin’s brilliant book “Team of Rivals,” which highlights the life of Abraham Lincoln.

I have always loved Lincoln, but prior to reading this, my knowledge of him came mostly from my high school U.S. history class. I remember my teacher showing us two pictures of Lincoln: one at the start of his presidency and another just before his assassination. Though they were only a few years apart, he seemed to have aged decades.

The weight of the Civil War must have been immense and at times unbearable. This book helped me realize that “Honest Abe” wasn’t only honest; he was just, moral, merciful, firm in his beliefs and even lighthearted. He told stories to dispel tension and was able to bring his Cabinet together from all sides of the political spectrum. He knew when to make a move and when to wait.

He was the glue the country needed.

Lincoln’s zeal for unity may be his most important virtue for our time. If we only associate with people who share our opinions, we can never expand our map of how we see the world.

One of Lincoln’s Cabinet members, William Seward, said, “A Cabinet which should agree at once on every such question would be no better or safer than one counselor.”

As a society we have surrounded ourselves with just one counselor, too easily dismissive of anyone of a different party, race or background. How sad this is.

I would love to see our nation’s leaders work together for the good of our country. While we can vote to elect leaders who value these ideals, we cannot, however, wait upon our elected officials to lead in this capacity.

Each of us needs to be the glue in our own communities: reaching out, including others and having meaningful conversations. As community members, friends and family, we must be willing to consider differing opinions and maintain respect for those who disagree with us.

Lincoln’s work to establish unity required significant effort, as was apparent in those two opposing pictures I vividly remember from high school. This is because unity is not easy; it requires listening, patience, reasoning, self-restraint and forgiveness. These are attributes we can attain with practice.

Story continues

If we each shoulder our part, we can bring unity among discord and turn enemies into friends.

Let us learn from history and avoid the mistakes of division and hatred. Let us remember, embrace the good in each other, and be the glue, as was Lincoln.

Grace Shepherd, of Eagle, has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Utah. She loves to learn, teach, garden and enjoys playing the cello. One of her favorite things is exploring the outdoors with her husband and three young children.