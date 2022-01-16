Guest opinion: Restrictions on domestic energy production leave consumers vulnerable

The United States needs good energy policy that will ensure families and businesses can access the energy they need while protecting America’s most vulnerable populations. But instead, the federal government continues to put up roadblocks that make affordable and reliable energy more difficult and more expensive.

Inflation is on the rise, and energy prices are soaring. Future forecasts are bleak. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Winter Fuels Outlook projects a colder winter this year that will lead to a 30% increase in natural gas prices, 54% increase for propane and a 43% increase for heating oil prices from October through March.

According to a Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) analysis of data and projections released by the federal government, American consumers will pay at least $13.6 billion more for energy this winter as prices for gasoline, natural gas and propane surge.

Another CEA report found that the average price to fill a typical vehicle costs consumers about $17 more than it did a year ago, costing individuals about $715 more a year. That means less discretionary income and less savings for those who have little to save already with inflation climbing and food prices rising.

In August, the U.S. Census Bureau found that nearly a third of Americans have had to make tough decisions on how to pay for household necessities such as food, medicine and transportation costs, a reality many living in poverty or on fixed incomes must deal with on a monthly basis.

But how did we get here?

We can thank a combination of poor federal energy policies, rising inflation and a political environment that discourages investment in energy production and infrastructure.

The energy policy choices the federal government made this year – which included restricting U.S. energy production, delaying offshore and onshore permitting, killing the Keystone Pipeline and impeding construction of much-needed energy infrastructure for natural gas, renewable transmission and others – have left American consumers, especially low-income communities, extremely vulnerable.

This is unacceptable because it can be avoided.

Here in the United States, we have the ability to produce enough energy to combat high global prices. With the development of new technologies within the last two decades, we have tremendously reduced our dependence on foreign oil. Natural gas provides nearly a fourth of North America’s energy today. And there is an abundance of clean natural gas, enough to meet our needs for the next two or more centuries.

We must implement practical solutions like rebuilding our supply chains; unfreezing access to natural gas resources managed by the federal government; and allowing for the infrastructure necessary to ensure reliable, affordable transmission of energy.

These actions will not only increase reliability and reverse skyrocketing prices, but they will also put America’s energy workforce back to work. Natural gas creates 44,000 new jobs for Florida workers each year. Annually, natural gas contributes $3.53 billion to Florida’s overall economy, contributes $1.93 billion in wages to Florida families, provides $317.4 million in state and local tax revenue.

All of this is possible while being responsible, good stewards of our environment.

The United States is expected meet or exceed emission reduction goals and continue to advance toward a net-zero future, while producing more energy. America is already the world’s leader in CO2 emission reduction. In contrast, 52% of the Earth’s urban carbon emissions come from just 25 cities in China, Russia and Japan, where little is being done to protect environment and slow global warming.

We’ve worked extremely hard to gain energy independence. Let’s not turn the clocks backward. America can lead in both energy development and environmental stewardship. By pursuing sensible, realistic and environmentally responsible solutions, we can ensure families and businesses have access to the energy they need.

Kevin Doyle is the Vice President of State Affairs for Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Restrictions on domestic energy production leave consumers vulnerable