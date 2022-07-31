Guest opinion: Strong social and economic foundation will only benefit us

Gerri Moll and Sarah Owen
·4 min read
But to meet the demands of a sector important to the region’s economic growth, it is also crucial employers ensure wages keep pace with Southwest Florida’s cost of living and that workers have access to affordable housing.
But to meet the demands of a sector important to the region’s economic growth, it is also crucial employers ensure wages keep pace with Southwest Florida’s cost of living and that workers have access to affordable housing.

Connecting people with good, high-paying jobs is hard work. We believe it is a task that our community is certainly up for, but it will require increased support and contributions from individuals and businesses across Southwest Florida.

When it comes to helping our residents access the education, skills and economic opportunities they need to excel, the stakes have never been higher, and the benefits have never been clearer. The pandemic has disrupted the job market and created new career possibilities for those with the right training. At the same time, larger demographic trends, like the migration to Florida’s coastal cities or aging of the Baby Boomer generation, translate into significant new prospects for younger people entering the workforce. But while the opportunities are expanding, the challenges stay the same: how can we support those young people most at risk of falling into the cycle of poverty? How can we increase access to post-secondary education, sufficient wages, skills training and certification programs, and ultimately the careers of the future?

Sarah Owen, president &amp; CEO, Southwest Florida Community Foundation
Sarah Owen, president & CEO, Southwest Florida Community Foundation

Our two organizations — Collaboratory (FKA Southwest Florida Community Foundation) and Bank of America — suggest a strong roadmap forward, one written when community groups and businesses join forces for progress. Collaboratory’s goal is to bring all of Southwest Florida together to collaborate and coordinate  to solve all the region’s social problems, on an 18 year deadline. FutureMakers Coalition, for which Collaboratory is the backbone organization, is a collaborative network working to close the skills gap and bring families out of poverty by increasing the percentage of local, working-age adults who hold professional credentials, including industry certifications and workforce certificates, to 55% by 2025. Since its launch in 2013, the Coalition has helped 37,000 residents earn such credentials. Bank of America is a critical supporter of this project and has worked in local communities across Southwest Florida and the nation to promote workforce development on multiple fronts. The company connects people with jobs, advocating for youth employment, alternative education and new training initiatives.

The road forward will require more partnerships, more contributions from businesses, and a broader commitment across our community to help more people attain post-secondary education and training. Consider the fact that, according to the Florida College Access Network, 65% of all jobs will require a degree or credential by 2025, and you can see the urgent need for even more workforce development programs. Today, employers are searching for workers with specific skills. According to FutureMaker’s latest Workforce Employer Survey, 79% of employers in Southwest Florida reported they were likely to prioritize recruiting and hiring new, qualified employees with those skills. Consider also that here in Southwest Florida, where pockets of poverty deepened by joblessness continue to exist, setting professionals up for success in our most promising industries provides an incredible potential to change that.

Geri Moll
Geri Moll

The accommodation and food services industry is an excellent example of a sector where there are abundant opportunities for employment, and specific credentials or courses are important to establishing a career. The space is already responsible for 13.7% of local jobs and forecasted by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to be the fastest-growing industry in Southwest Florida from 2020 to 2028 because of coastal communities in Southwest Florida becoming increasingly desirable.

But to meet the demands of a sector important to the region’s economic growth, it is also crucial employers ensure wages keep pace with Southwest Florida’s cost of living and that workers have access to affordable housing. Accommodation and food services have the lowest average wage of any industry in the region at just $25,015, which is nearly half Southwest Florida’s $49,450 average annual wage and below the minimum living wage needed for one adult to cover their essential costs like food, housing and clothing. Consequently, less than half of those who pursued post-secondary educations for the field in Southwest Florida went on to live and work here, Economic Modeling Systems International reports.

The same population influx and aging residents mean the health care and social assistance industry is right behind accommodation and food services as the second fastest-growing sector in Southwest Florida. Despite that, talent acquisition and retention challenges have resulted in there being more job openings for registered nurses than any other occupation in the region. Licensed practical and vocational nurses, as well as physicians and surgeons are just behind them on a recent Employ Florida’s list of occupations with the most openings.

Post-secondary degrees or specific certifications are often required to enter these healthcare fields. Likewise, in hospitality, obtaining credentials like food safety certifications and kitchen management courses can elevate professionals to higher roles in commercial kitchens, bustling hotels and other venues that are more likely to provide a living wage. Helping young students meet these requirements takes time, energy and resources. In the end, however, the investments we make now will pay dividends well into the future — for everyone in the community. By ending the cycle of poverty and providing the tools and economic resources people need to lift themselves into better careers, we are establishing a strong economic and social foundation for our common benefit. This is something everyone should agree to support.

Gerri Moll is president, Bank of America Southwest Florida, and Sarah Owen is the president & CEO of the Collaboratory.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Workforce challenges require community buy in for education, housing

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed by Militia Group at Jan. 6 Trial, US SaysShock July Stock

  • Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.

    Many tech companies have announced downsizing. We're chronicling the human impact of layoffs on workers across the industry from Tesla to Netflix.

  • 1 in 4 Workers Are Making an Alarming Assumption About Their Retirement Income

    Most workers expect to rely upon diverse sources of income in retirement. While most workers plan to rely upon retirement savings, Social Security, a pension, or even a job, nearly one in four workers expects support from family members to be a source of income in retirement, according to a recent Anytime Estimate survey. It would be nice if we could count on assistance from others in retirement, but it's dangerous to build this assumption into your retirement plan.

  • Alibaba tanks 10% and drives Chinese stocks lower after SEC says e-commerce giant faces potential delisting

    There are now more than 200 Chinese companies that have been identified by the SEC for violating the HFCA law.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Discover: 20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check Also...

  • Taiwan says 'key position' in semiconductors won't be shaken as US passes chip act

    Taiwan's "key position" in making semiconductors will not be shaken and production on the island is the most efficient way of doing things, the Economy Ministry said on Friday in response to the U.S. Congress passing a major new chips act. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping legislation on Thursday to subsidise the domestic semiconductor industry as it competes with Chinese and other foreign manufacturers. Taiwan is a major chip producer, home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, which is also investing $12 billion in a new plant in Arizona.

  • U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The FAA approved Boeing's proposal that requires specific inspections to verify the condition of the airplane meets requirements and that all work has been completed, a move that should allow Boeing to resume deliveries in August after it halted them in May 2021, the sources said. On July 17, Boeing told reporters it was "very close" to restarting 787 deliveries.

  • 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...

  • Worried About Inflation Messing Up Your Retirement? This Might Be Your Best Move

    It's a huge concern for retirement savers because a rising cost of living means they'll need a larger nest egg to cover all their expenses. Saving more for retirement often means diverting a larger percentage of your income to retirement savings, but this can be a challenge for most people, especially with record inflation. Delaying retirement helps you save more by giving you additional time to save.

  • Kevin O'Leary Thinks There Will Be 'Total Panic' in the Crypto Markets. Here's Why

    The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion in value since reaching its height in 2021. Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, believes the worst is yet to come. In a recent tweet, he states, "There's going to be total panic and massive volatility in the crypto markets ahead before the industry swings back toward stronger firms and clearer regulations."

  • Joe Biden’s green agenda hits Americans with an oil price shock

    When his green credentials were challenged by a young activist on the election trail, Joe Biden had a simple answer.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Seniors, Here's How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payouts

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Factbox: Companies cut jobs, freeze hiring to prepare for economic slowdown

    ARK continues to slide following Roku losses and selling off Coinbase shares

  • Siemens USA CEO: 'We're entering a new era' for chip manufacturing

    Semiconductor companies are awaiting signage of the crucial CHIPS Act by President Biden after it passed both the Senate and House of Representatives this week.

  • Social Security: Do I Need to Plan Retirement Differently if My Spouse is Significantly Younger?

    Differences in age take extra consideration when you and your significant other are planning retirement. If one spouse is much younger, standard retirement advice may not work for age-gap couples....

  • Retailers Struggle Through Excess Inventories, Weak Demand and Supply Chain Delays

    Retailers are facing a perfect storm of problems this earnings season.

  • How to make the most of your retirement

    The definition of retirement has vastly changed from that of previous generations. This comes from Edward Jones’ and Age Wave’s latest representative study of more than 11,000 North American adults, “Longevity and the New Journey of Retirement.” The study offers some key insights about the changing definition of retirement, the patterns of people’s experience in retirement and, most importantly, the keys to thriving along the way.

  • Russian Gas Pivot Toward China Will Ease Europe’s Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is boosting natural gas shipments to China as it curbs flows to Europe, a dynamic that may offer some respite from the unprecedented rally in energy costs, according to consultant Accenture Plc.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Shock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret SeeingMonkeypox is Spreading Fast. Now Kids Are Getting

  • These 3 Charts Show Where Housing Markets Are Beginning to Cool

    While many real estate stocks have fallen as much as 60%, average home prices have remained solid -- so far. Prior to recent moves by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and tame inflation, housing inventory stats showed that there were far more buyers than sellers in the market. Let's take a look at how that equation has flipped, starting with interest rates.