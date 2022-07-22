Guest Opinion: Watch the commissioners' COVID relief spending closely

When history records the COVID-19 pandemic, many phrases, virtually every one of them negative, will be used to describe the impact on families, students, society, economy. They'll discuss the premature death of elderly and/or medically compromised citizens, the academic achievement and advancement that was disrupted, the increase in suicide rate, economic instability and insecurity; and the list of negatives goes on.

However, there is one unanticipated positive interpretation of the pandemic that demands exploration, “the gift that goes on giving.”

Only a fool would deny COVID-19 caught the United States — and the world — off guard. The sudden and massive negative impacts on society demanded a sudden and massive attempt at relief.

As is so often the case in the eyes of government, the way to combat any negative issue is with piles and piles of money.

To that end $2.2 trillion generated the 2020 Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).

Largely because state and local governments could not design projects and spend allotted funds within one year, as specified by the CARES ACT, a second $1.9 trillion program — American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — was immediately passed by Congress. ARPA allowed local governments until December 2024 to spend funds.

Bucks County government, school districts and municipalities received $109 million and $298 million, respectively, from the two acts.

With the United States on the verge of financial recession caused in part — not totally, but in part — by CARES and ARPA spending it is imperative that taxpayers are confident that elected officials view their role as “responsible stewards” when directing investment of newfound millions of dollars.

Elected officials must avoid the caustic advice of Rahm Emanuel, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before."

Every taxpayer deserves nothing less than absolute certainty that the elected officials charged with oversight of millions of COVID dollars are in fact “good stewards” and not falling prey to taking advantage of an opportunity to do what could not be done before relative to use of pandemic relief dollars.

Story continues

While the vast majority of pandemic relief spending by Bucks County’s commissioners is beyond reproach, there are, in the mind of this writer, dozens of projects similar to those sampled below that call into question if perhaps the line between “good steward/caustic advice” may have been crossed on more than a few occasions:

● September 2, 2020: $1,863,766 to replace a generator at Neshaminy Manor

● October 7, 2020: $4,053,587 to replace radio equipment for eight county departments

● October 7, 2020: $190,371 to purchase four vehicles (one for the department of general services, one for the coroner and two for the county sheriff's office.

● June 15, 2022: $387,703 for sign-on and retention bonuses, no longer bound

● July 6, 2022: $391,703 to purchase a “Workforce on Wheels” vehicle

● July 6, 2022: $5 million on sign-on and retention bonuses (11 to county providers, three to unions, non-union personnel)

● July 6, 2022: $387,703 to correct June 15, 2022 wording to read “approve ARPA funding for programs for at-risk and low-income youth at Bristol Education Center.

So why all the fuss? What if Bucks County’s spend lines may been blurred a time or two? If Bucks County didn’t use its allotted federal dollars some other county would.

Between CARES and ARPA Bucks County received approximately $400 million. If lines may become “blurred” consciously or unconsciously, even by as little as 5% to 10%, that equates to between $20 million and $40 million.

There are 1,143 counties in the United States. If each county “blurred” its spending by 5% —10% billions of dollars would become questionable.

As economic recession becomes more of a possibility with each passing day, every citizen has an absolute responsibility to question potential “blurred” spending by elected officials.

Andy Warren is a resident of Langhorne and a former Bucks County commissioner.

This article originally appeared on The Intelligencer: Guest Opinion: Watch the commissioners' COVID relief spending closely