Guest: New research shows why victims fight back against abusers

In 2021, YWCA OKC provided more than 274 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault with counseling. We educated 309 students about consent and healthy relationships at local middle and high schools. We provided 23,191 services and educational opportunities to the broader Oklahoma City community in furtherance of our mission to end domestic violence.

Even with all the services we provide, it often feels like we barely scratch the surface of the needs of our community. In 2021, there were 42,734 domestic violence calls for service to law enforcement. Of those calls, 926 led to an arrest. That is 2.1% of calls resulting in a forced separation between an abuser and a victim of domestic violence.

Even if we were able to serve all of these victims, there would still be a large percentage that result in more serious crime because of the nature of survivorship itself.

Research recently has begun to give voice to some survivors who — for myriad reasons — do not receive services, escape their violent partners, and they find themselves fighting back to survive. This is survival — it is a basic human right.

Victim survival strategies are many and varied to “reduce, resist, cope with, and escape from the violence” and oppression inside their relationships. Protection of self, children and other family members is the most common motive for victims’ use of force against their violent and controlling partners. Survivors may be left with no other option except to use force to defend themselves, but it is not usually the first action taken — “they have often tried a variety of other methods to stop or reduce the abuse” perpetrated against them.

In some cases, survivors use force in an attempt to reclaim and restore some sense of dignity and self-worth that was systematically destroyed by the batterer. Survivors may also use force to express their identities as “beings independent of their controlling partners.” Batterers engage in a reign of terror upon the family, which then methodically annihilates the victim’s autonomy, safety, dignity and liberty. However, more often than not, force by survivors is used to try and stop future violence against themselves and their children.

Interestingly, the research shows that when a woman uses a weapon to defend herself, such as a frying pan, a knife or any other household object, the use of the weapon is construed by courts as excessive and may make the victim look more violent because she upped the stakes by introducing a weapon when he was “only” using his hands. A common thread we hear in these stories is that unequal size and strength puts victims at a disadvantage when defending themselves. Subsequently, she may be misidentified as the batterer in many of our systems, and the defense of self-defense goes out the window.

But when the man is bigger, stronger and more physically powerful, the woman has no chance of physically resisting — the power differential is unequal, and the use of the weapon might have been used to equalize the equation.

Tragically, some cases only come to an end when the batterer kills the victim, and perhaps the children and other family members. In 2022, Oklahoma rose to second in the nation for women killed by men in single-victim, single-offender incidents. This is Oklahoma’s worst ranking — ever.

But in homicide cases where the survivor lives but the abuser does not — we double down, prosecuting the survivor to the fullest extent of the law.

Luckily, Oklahoma Rep. Toni Hasenbeck has been listening to the research and the stories of these survivors in Oklahoma prisons. In the last few weeks, she introduced House Bill 1639, which would provide sentencing relief for survivors who use force to defend themselves and escape the nightmares of violence inside their homes.

To learn more about this bill and contact your lawmakers to support it, go to oksurvivorjusticecoalition.org.

Jan Peery is the president and CEO of YWCA OKC. She has offered support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in some form or another for the last 25 years.

