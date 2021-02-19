Guest rotations and temperature checks at Rebecca Minkoff NY fashion show

Alicia Powell

By Alicia Powell

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Designer Rebecca Minkoff recreated an indoor botanical garden for her latest line at New York Fashion Week in one of the event's few live shows, with a limited number of guests.

Some 100 fashionistas had to fill out a COVID-related form and have their temperature checked before entering the presentation on Tuesday, a video of which was released on Thursday. They then rotated in groups of 15 every 20 minutes for two hours.

This season, New York Fashion Week: The Shows is a mostly virtual event with most designers sharing videos of their collections due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Part of me wants to showcase that you can get back to work and you can do it safely," Minkoff told Reuters.

"I think right now we need to show examples in leadership of work being done in a safe manner and that economies can be revived through people being aware and conscious, and I think clearly our economy needs that."

New York-based Minkoff was one of the few designers who held a live show in September and said visits to her website and sales were higher after that presentation than in any other season in her brand's history.

"The sales we got from the show were all just great signs that this is something we should keep doing as a brand," she said.

At Tuesday's show, models posed in floaty summer dresses and frocks adorned in floral or animal prints. They also wore matching face masks. Embellishments included tassels on a jacket and puffed up sleeves on a shirt.

"The inspiration of the collection was really about the juxtaposition between this modern bohemian woman and rock and roll," Minkoff said, adding items would be available for purchase straight after the show with payment plans offered.

New York Fashion Week ends on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Australian news sites' traffic falls after Facebook blocks content - Chartbeat

    Total web traffic to Australian news sites dropped by around 13% after Facebook Inc blocked their content on the social media platform this week, according to early data that underscores the outsize impact the U.S. company has on the local market. The data from New York-based analytics firm Chartbeat showed that a pickup in traffic to news sites from Google was outweighed by a significant slump in traffic from Facebook. "Unfortunately, Facebook's disappearance has resulted in a hit to publishers' traffic numbers: when Facebook traffic dropped off, overall Australian traffic did not shift to other platforms," a Chartbeat spokeswoman said.

  • Myanmar's coup opponents welcome new British, Canadian sanctions

    Adding to the diplomatic pressure, Japan said it had agreed with India, the United States and Australia on the need for democracy to be restored quickly after the Feb. 1 army takeover in which elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained. Youth leader and activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi applauded Britain's asset freezes and travel bans on three generals as well as steps to stop any aid helping the military and to prevent British businesses working with the army. Canada said it would take action against nine military officials.

  • Waze's ex-CEO says app could have 'grown faster' without Google

    Waze has struggled to grow within Alphabet Inc's Google, the navigation app's former top executive said, renewing concerns over whether it was stifled by the search giant's $1 billion acquisition in 2013. More than 140 million drivers worldwide use Waze monthly, up from 10 million when it was acquired, according to a Wednesday blog post by Noam Bardin, who left Jan. 31 after helming Waze since 2009. But Waze usage is flat in some countries as Google Maps gets significant promotion, and Waze has lost money as it focuses on a little-used carpooling app and pursues an advertising business that barely registers within the Google empire, according to interviews with 11 former employees over the last year.

  • The Reflation Euphoria Has a Dark Side for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising Treasury yields risk pulling the rug out from under the rally in emerging markets, denting one of the street’s favorite trades of the year.The prospect of a strong economic rebound and hefty U.S. stimulus has strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and money-managers at Amundi lending their voices to the bull case in the developing world. But the rout in Treasuries that these forces have unleashed should keep investors on their guard, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“If a particular allocation across the risky markets spectrum should be low confidence this year, it is the EM overweight,” JPMorgan’s John Normand wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.The danger for this notoriously volatile asset class is that inflation in the U.S. is picking up again, and that’s driving benchmark rates higher. If the selloff runs further it could force investors who piled into higher-yielding securities in the developing world to head for the exit, as the relative appeal of holding them wanes.The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the highest level in a year this week, as investors started to price in the full economic impact of a stimulus plan totaling as much as $1.9 trillion. According to Sid Mathur, head of Asia Pacific emerging markets research at BNP Paribas SA, the move could lead to quick repricing in emerging-market bonds as well.For Goldman, “a sharp move higher in U.S. rates can drive sharp selloffs among highly-positioned high-yielding EM currencies on a tactical horizon,” strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Wednesday. These “moves can retrace once the pace of the rate move moderates,” they added.‘Turn Wary’Not everyone sees higher Treasury yields as a headwind for emerging markets, pointing to the fact that capital flows tend to accelerate as the global economy expands, outweighing the negative impact of higher borrowing costs.“Relative to other fixed income assets, EM local currency bonds are better placed to weather the storm,” said Mark Baker, investment director for emerging-market debt in Hong Kong at Aberdeen Standard Investments, citing the relative cheapness of their currencies and attractive yield.But the recent spike in Treasury yields does have strategists on alert, with some now even identifying a potential breaking point for the market.Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, said the firm will “turn wary” if the 10-year bond yield breaches 1.50% and starts to head toward 2%, as this will likely lead to bond outflows in Asia. It was trading at around 1.3% on Thursday.Until then, however, “we remain positive on Asian currencies, and see the positive growth outlook for the region outweighing the move in yield,” he said.(Updates with yield-spread chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Worker embezzled from NC tribe to buy Derek Jeter collage and belt buckles, feds say

    The money was also spent on customized Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys, according to court filings.

  • Netflix has officially renewed 'Bridgerton.' Here's what we know so far about the Regency drama's 2nd season.

    Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) will be the stars of season two.

  • Hedge fund manager Plotkin's GameStop short, dissected

    Hedge fund manager Gabriel Plotkin first bet against the future of GameStop Corp in 2014 when it traded around $40. Plotkin, long one of the hedge fund industry's most admired traders, became one of the financial industry's most vilified players last month when an army of retail investors pushed the video game retailer's stock much higher after his hedge fund shorted the stock, betting its price would fall. On Thursday, he spent more than five hours answering U.S. lawmakers' questions about how his firm Melvin Capital Management, which shed 53% of its value in January, lost so much money and whether it wasn't playing by the rules.

  • Study in Israel shows Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first dose: The Lancet

    The research was conducted on more than 7,000 healthcare workers who were vaccinated at the Sheba Medical Centre in Israel. Pfizer in an emailed statement said it was looking at real world data from Israel and other locations to understand the impact of its vaccine against COVID-19 arising from emerging variants. The Lancet publication comes a day after Canadian researchers suggested that the second Pfizer dose be delayed given the high level of protection from the first shot in order to increase the number of people getting vaccinated.

  • What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

    If you want to see what the freezing temperatures mean for Texas residents, one need only to take a stroll through Twitter this week

  • Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Just Welcomed Their Baby Boy

    The couple is notoriously private, but confirmed they're "very, very happy!"

  • Meghan Trainor’s Son Is Barely a Week Old and Already Her Mini-Me

    He's literally too cute for words.

  • Ashley Graham Reveals How She Keeps Her Skin Glowing Year-Round

    She tells HelloGiggles that her skincare routine is all about simple, multi-tasking products.

  • 7 Recipes That Are As Good As—or Better Than—Takeout

    Put down the phone, and pick up a skillet.

  • An Ode To the World's Best Muffin Recipe

    In honor of National Muffin Day, here's why our Blueberry-Sour Cream Muffin recipe is the greatest of all time.

  • Amazon’s Secret Outlet Is Filled with Discounts on KitchenAid, GreenPan, Rubbermaid & More

    You don’t have to stray too far for seriously good deals.

  • Blue Ivy Just Completely Stole the Show in Her Mom's New Icy Park Ad

    Blue wasn't originally supposed to be included, but she joined anyway.

  • We're Getting So Many Madonna Vibes From Lourdes Leon's Marc Jacobs Campaign

    Like mother, like daughter.

  • Mercury Is Turning Direct—Here's What This Means For Your Zodiac Sign

    But the retroshade will last until March 13th.

  • 5 Early Warning Signs Someone's About to Ghost You

    What to know before they go.

  • Amanda Kloots on Her New Venture As a Talk Show Host, Mom Life, and Remembering Her Late Husband Nick Cordero

    "Travel. Don't put it off until next summer because you might not be able to," she told T+L.