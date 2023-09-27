Guest: Threat of a shutdown is extortion for a few politicians to get what they want.

Congress’ failure to approve appropriations is pushing the government toward a shutdown Sept. 30. This inability is a clear indication of the failure of leadership in the House and is being precipitated by a few far-right members of the Republican Party. The Senate proposed a short-term continuing resolution. This is a band-aid only and doesn’t mean much without prospects of a long-term funding solution.

A shutdown is both inexcusable and irresponsible. The results will ripple through our economy. The negative fiscal impact of the last shutdown was estimated at $10 billion. Shutdown threatens economic recovery, mortgage rate increases, basic federal services and even national security.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports that over $700 billion in federal contracts may be affected, causing employees needless hardship due to furlough and disrupting services. It takes time to readjust after a shutdown. The impacts can compound with a longer shutdown.

The shutdown will impact Oklahomans. Not just federal civilian employees at Tinker Air Force Base and other bases, but the FAA and National Weather Service, too. Further, all suppliers and businesses supporting these agencies will have any federal funding halted. The impacts can be far reaching in a long shutdown.

A shutdown does not save money. The threat of a shutdown is selfish and extortion to get these few politicians what they want. There is no regard for its significant impact. This is no way to govern. When compromise is needed, representatives use threats to not raise the debt ceiling or fund the government. Only a few paralyze the process of setting the budget policy. This is dangerous and disregards the dire impact on average Americans. It is unacceptable and further diminishes respect for Congress. It is governing at its worst.

Significantly, the credit rating of the United States is at stake — because of dysfunction in Congress. With the highest rating, rating agencies warned a shutdown might result in credit downgrades. It signals less creditworthiness and increased borrowing costs.

Almost a million federal employees will not be paid. Each paycheck matters. The majority considered “nonessential” will be furloughed without pay. Those considered “essential” will be required to work ― without pay. When the government is finally funded, all will receive back pay. But how long can most households go without any income to pay mortgages and bills?

Air travel, veterans' and other services also will be impacted. A partial shutdown also puts the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund, which is dangerously depleted, at risk when many places need disaster relief now.

The height of hypocrisy is that those in Congress will still be paid.

The extreme members of the Republican House are selfishly polarizing their party and us further. There is no integrity in their actions holding out for drastic cuts to many programs. Leadership by the House speaker is questionable. He chose to broker his power to them to obtain his speakership. Now, paying the piper, his position may be in jeopardy.

This democracy will only survive with leaders committed to doing the right thing, putting people, not agendas, first. We are in a divisive and challenging time. The inability to fund the government only emphasizes a lack of governing, putting pressure on the foundations of our democracy. Our votes and voices matter more than ever.

Phil G. Busey Sr. is chairman and CEO of DRG and The Busey Group of Cos.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Guest: Inability to fund government only emphasizes a lack of governing