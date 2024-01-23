Guest: It’s time to secure real dental care for Oklahomans

Forgoing needed oral health care due to cost can have major consequences. The Oklahoma Legislature can make a real difference this year and ensure that dental insurance provides real access to dental care.

Access to dental care is critical to not just oral health, but also to overall physical, academic and economic health. Unfortunately, problems with dental insurance create real barriers between patients and their care.

A 2021 study found that nearly half of insured Americans skip dental visits or procedures due to cost. Specifically, the study found that for consumers with insurance, their main challenge with their plans was that “not enough services or procedures are covered.” Oklahoma dentists regularly hear from frustrated patients who can’t afford the care they need, despite having dental insurance.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Family Foundation found that Oklahoma ranks 47th among states for the percentage of adults who visited a dentist or dental clinic in 2022.

As with all health care, forgoing needed oral health care due to cost can have major consequences. Untreated minor problems can quickly lead to severe pain, tooth loss and gum disease, which is linked to diabetes, heart disease, strokes, kidney disease, Alzheimer’s disease, poor pregnancy outcomes and even mental illness. Poor oral health also hinders children’s academic success and adults’ ability to work.

Establishing a Medical Loss Ratio, or MLR, for dental insurance can help. MLR laws require that insurers spend most of the money collected in premiums on patient care, rather than overhead costs such as marketing, CEO pay and administration.

MLR is a commonsense policy that has been in effect for medical insurance companies for more than a decade. Currently, Oklahoma dental insurers are not held to the same standards — but momentum is building to correct this in Oklahoma.

Last year, a bill to establish MLR for dental insurance in Oklahoma passed unanimously out of the Oklahoma House of Representatives before stalling in the Senate Insurance Committee. The time is right for Oklahoma’s Legislature to finish the job by passing MLR legislation this year.

Unfortunately, we know that Oklahoma dental insurance companies will continue to fight against MLR laws because the status quo has been very profitable for them. They will claim that establishing an MLR will increase costs and drive insurers out of the state. Keeping insurance premiums affordable is important. However, most Americans receive their dental insurance through their employers. Focusing only on premium rates means the insurers only compete on low costs to employers, while patients suffer without access.

How do we know insurance company warnings are overblown? For one thing, medical insurers made the same claims prior to the implementation of MLR in 2011. Yet, 13 years later, the uninsured rate in the United States is at a historic low, and health insurance companies continue to post profits in every state.

We also know that many dental insurers are already meeting the 85% MLR we recommend in Oklahoma. Clearly, it is possible to operate within this standard. However, some insurers spend as little as 11% of premiums on actual dental care. Setting an MLR standard is meant to prevent this kind of gross mismanagement of premium dollars.

The Oklahoma Legislature can make a real difference this year by advancing and passing an MLR standard that ensures that dental insurance provides real access to dental care. They should do so as soon as possible.

Paul S. Wood

Paul S. Wood is president of the Oklahoma Dental Association.

