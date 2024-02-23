Guest Viewpoint: Broome County DA Diversion Program a step toward drug recovery

Recently, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a new diversion program designed for people battling substance use disorders (SUD). This program offers hope to those in active use by providing them with immediate support and resources.

In 2023, Broome County saw approximately 64 fatal overdose deaths and 351 suspected non-fatal overdoses. Our office is committed to taking proactive steps to help reduce these tragic numbers. We believe that through immediate placement, outreach, and collaboration with community partners, we will have a positive impact on our community and save lives.

The Motivation to Change (MTC) program is a joint initiative between the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and Helio Health. Beginning Feb. 19, eligible individuals who are arraigned at The Centralized Arraignment Part of the New York State Court System (CAP) will be able to participate in this program.

Broome County Republican District Attorney candidate Paul Battisti, flanked by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar and Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, addresses reporters at a news conference Thursday, May 4, outside Binghamton City Hall.

It is important to note that eligibility for this program is not absolute and accused individuals will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis during arraignment. This program creates another option for the arraigning court to consider when determining release status.

The program is designed with a simple yet essential idea in mind − to meet individuals in active use where they are, provide them with immediate placement into inpatient treatment, and commence with effective rehabilitation and acceptance of responsibility. By applying this approach, the program aims to break the vicious cycle that often leads to repeat arrests and death. Instead of remanding individuals to jail, the MTC program will give individuals the opportunity to receive the help they so desperately need.

The MTC program would not have been possible without the willingness of our community partners. Once accepted to the program, the Sheriff’s Department will transport participants to Helio Health for assessment and treatment plan recommendations. Helio Health has committed to transporting the individual to all legal appointments while residing at their facility. Further, if deemed appropriate for Adult Treatment Court (ATC), a treatment coordinator will evaluate the individual while at Helio for possible placement into ATC. If an individual leaves the MTC program, the arraigning court will be notified immediately.

Let me be clear: what I am proposing is not the remedy to end the drug epidemic that plagues our community. However, it is a crucial and effective step in the right direction. We as a community have a responsibility to act; by taking this step, we can make a real difference. Even if we change the course of just one life, it will have a ripple effect and benefit the entire community making this program a success.

I have promised the people of our great community that I would take action to help those suffering from SUD. The MTC program is the first step in fulfilling my promise to the community. The Office of the District Attorney remains committed to building relationships and fostering partnerships with other agencies across Broome County, ensuring a safe and positive quality of life for all.

F. Paul Battisti is the Broome County District Attorney.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County DA Diversion Program a step toward drug recovery