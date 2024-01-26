Guest Viewpoint: Broome Republicans giving you a voice and choice at the ballot box

When I mustered up the courage to walk into a political campaign office for the first time in 2015 as a senior at Binghamton University, I didn’t know what my future held. Fast forward eight years, after thousands of hours on the campaign trail, listening to constituent concerns and eating a lot of stale headquarters pizza, I now have the honor to serve as Broome County Republican Chairman, which includes recruiting candidates, raising money and organizing grassroots campaigns. Not many twenty-somethings dive headfirst into the world of politics, but I’ve seen the lasting effects of bad policy that has hurt our area for far too long. I had to get into the fight.

Here are some reasons why. New York is not affordable. High utility bills and weekly family shopping costs pinch household budgets. Rising crime is putting our loved ones at risk when individuals aren’t held accountable for their actions due to Albany-crafted Bail Reform. The migrant crisis at our southern border has exacerbated crime and burdened public services. There’s less economic opportunity here than other states just a short drive or plane ride away. Family farms are being run out of business. Forbes just ranked New York the second worst state to start a business. Albany and Washington do more harm than good. It has to stop.

Benji Federman, Broome County Republican Committee chairman.

These are the issues Broome Republicans are running, sometimes sprinting, to solve. Our team of committed volunteers and committee members will knock on thousands of doors this year to give you a voice and choice at the ballot box. Our party is comprised of moms, dads, grandparents, recent graduates, retirees and workers from all walks of life who care about our future. Your voice is heard when Broome Republicans are strong, and I’m happy to report that we’re more unified than ever and we hear you loud and clear.

Sheriff Fred Akshar, Mayor Jared Kraham and Congressman Marc Molinaro are leading the way by improving your neighborhoods, saving your tax dollars and fighting for your fair share. The county legislature majority has never been stronger under the leadership of Chairman Dan J. Reynolds, whose caucus focuses on quality of life improvements and serves as a steady check and balance. There are dozens of Republican elected officials across our towns and villages who hold the line on taxes and deliver top-quality services. They’re trusted community leaders who have earned our support.

Eventually, elected officials and party leaders come and go. Lawn signs are thrown away, office door plaques are swapped out and gavels ceremoniously handed to the next round of leaders. What will always remain are people like you who will choose your leaders with the desire to live in a safe and prosperous nation. We’re proud to be your voice as we support quality candidates who will deliver on those goals. As we prepare for this year’s elections, contact us at 607-723-8201 or benjamin@broomerepublicans.com to join us in our journey of leaving the community better than we found it.Federman is the Broome County Republican Committee chairman.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome Republicans: Providing a voice and choice at the ballot box