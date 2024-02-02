Guest Viewpoint: Keeping guns out of hands of domestic abusers should be common sense

This year, the Supreme Court will decide a case that could have life-or-death consequences for hundreds of thousands of women across the country.

Women are five times more likely to be killed when their abuser is armed, and homicides of women by their partners typically occur after years of chronic abuse. That’s why the law says: if you’ve been convicted of domestic violence, you can’t have a gun. It’s common sense. But the gun lobby and the politicians they pay – like Congressman Marc Molinaro – are trying to tear those protections away.

Molinaro’s voting record has been disastrous for survivors of domestic violence. Back when he was an Albany politician, Molinaro voted to allow domestic abusers to have guns. Just last year in Congress, he voted to cut funding for federal programs combating violence against women, and he voted to weaken the background check system that keeps guns out of the wrong hands. The gun lobby has rewarded Molinaro every step of the way, pumping thousands upon thousands of dollars into his campaigns.

Now the same gun lobby that’s bankrolling Molinaro is trying to go even further. They want to get rid of the law that stops domestic abusers from getting guns, and they’ve taken their case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The gun lobby’s argument: there were no consequences for domestic violence in colonial America, so it’s unconstitutional to stop domestic abusers from owning guns today. They literally want to take us back to the 1700s.

Protecting our most vulnerable citizens should not be partisan or controversial. That’s why I was honored to submit a bipartisan brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that these common-sense protections for survivors of domestic violence must not be taken away. It’s the same kind of bipartisanship I saw firsthand when, as counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, I brought Democrats and Republicans together to pass a law to stop landlords from evicting survivors of domestic violence just because they called the police for help.

At a time when our political parties can feel very divided, these laws show the progress we can make when we work together to find common ground and common sense. The Supreme Court should reject the gun lobby’s dangerous arguments and uphold the law protecting survivors of domestic violence.

Joshua Riley is an Ithaca resident and Broome County native. He served as counsel on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee, and he is a candidate for Congress in New York’s 19th District.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Keeping guns away from domestic abusers is common sense