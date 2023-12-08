Guest: Why do Oklahoma taxes go up for senior citizens, and where are those taxes spent?

I have a question a lot of seniors are asking, especially single seniors with no children. Why did my taxes go up? And more importantly, what are my taxes used for?

When looking at my tax bill, it seems about 90% goes to education. How is it that so much of everything goes to education and the schools are always broke? Through our work lives, seniors have paid all kinds of taxes. I know I have purchased items from school fundraisers, to help students.

In the news, it seems people are more interested in what books should be available in the schools, than if the students can read. Sports like football, basketball, golf are more important so people can buy tickets to see the athletes, than the education for a job when the athlete gets injured and can no longer perform.

A bigger arena with higher ticket sales is important to keep the Thunder here longer. OK, to those eager for the arena, I have to ask: Since our mayor and so many others say this will help Oklahoma compete with other major cities, what is the cost of living in those other cities?

In my job experience, every time I got any kind of raise, my taxes went up, my insurance went up, etc. Can the average Oklahoman afford more taxes, higher groceries, higher costs for everything to compete with these other states?

People have moved here to retire because when they retired, they had a hard time living in the state they worked in. I would not be complaining as much if more of my taxes went to places like our libraries or better neighborhood parks that everyone could enjoy.

Lets just freeze the taxes of people when they retire at 65. Let the people who want to compete with these other states pay the taxes. How many of us know a senior struggling?

Debra Cascade is an Oklahoma City resident.

