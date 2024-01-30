Guest: Why a STEM-trained workforce is key to Oklahoma’s future

Oklahoma's economic engine faces a daunting task. How can we compete with other states in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields if we’re falling short on preparing Oklahoma’s next generation of scientists and engineers?

Fortunately, our state’s two largest universities have heeded the call, both recently announcing statewide initiatives to expand STEM and technology-driven curricula and degree offerings — from certificates to doctoral degrees — to meet the current needs of Oklahoma businesses while creating a pipeline of skilled workers critical to our state’s economic future and growth.

In December, Oklahoma State University announced its OSU Polytech initiative to deepen its offering of STEM education and workforce development at OSU campuses in collaboration with Native American tribes and private companies. The curriculum will be designed to prepare students for jobs that are in demand today.

The University of Oklahoma also said it would construct a new polytechnic institute in Tulsa to train workers and meet the demands of Oklahoma businesses. Bravo to both universities for their foresight and commitment.

And while our esteemed educational institutions and policymakers have taken concrete steps to broaden adult STEM learning, we can’t rely solely on our elected officials. It is vital parents and educators alike help motivate younger students to take their first steps on the path to becoming tomorrow’s leaders — environmental scientists, policymakers and innovators in climate technology.

Schools can play an especially important role in addressing STEM deficiencies and supporting STEM priorities more proactively. That process can and should start early by emphasizing STEM concepts as soon as possible. Research has consistently shown exposing students to STEM concepts in early childhood helps them lay a foundation for knowledge they will build on as they get older.

The good news is the number of STEM jobs available in the U.S. is expected to continue to grow. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts an increase of nearly 10%, rising to about 11.4 million jobs by 2032. A significant percentage of STEM jobs in the U.S. Department of Energy are already focused on urgent priorities such as clean water, emissions reduction, fighting pollution, recycling and innovations in reuse and waste reduction.

Preparing Oklahoma students — from elementary school, trade schools and college — for tomorrow’s impactful STEM jobs comes with a wide range of additional benefits. STEM learning encourages innovation and has been shown to spur creativity, critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving with peers. STEM teaches students to persevere, adapt and overcome. And because STEM-related studies often have a direct and relatable connection to real-world challenges and solutions, students who participate in STEM learning are exposed to the ideas and issues that will shape Oklahoma’s bright future.

Phillip Przybylo

Phillip Przybylo is the gifted and talented resource coordinator at Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy.

