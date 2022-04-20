Guests ate cannabis-laced food at wedding, FL cops say. Now bride, caterer arrested

Two months after guests consumed food laced with marijuana at a wedding in Florida, the bride and caterer have been arrested, deputies said.

On April 18, Joycelyn M. Bryant, 31, a caterer in Orlando, and Danya Shea Svoboda, 42 — also referred to as Danya Shea Glenny ⁠— were arrested, according to a report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

It all started on Feb. 19 at about 9 p.m., when officers arrived at a wedding in Longwood, about 15 miles north of Orlando, to assist the Seminole County Fir⁠e Department with a medical call.

Deputies said a 41-year-old man had requested an ambulance after he said he was “feeling weird,” and while he only had food and wine, he felt like he “had drugs inside him.”

Several guests complained of stomach pains and vomiting, according to the sheriff’s office, and others were too incoherent to give statements but said they would press charges if someone had laced the food.

When asked if she had consented or requested that the food contain cannabis products, the bride said she hadn’t, according to deputies.

When authorities looked for the catering staff, they were already entering their vehicles and leaving, documents show.

Svodoba and Bryant were charged with the Florida Anti-Tampering Act, culpable negligence and delivery of marijuana. Their court dates are scheduled in June.

