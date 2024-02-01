Guests gallop towards 14th annual Horses, Hops & Cops fundraiser

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The doors to the NOPD horse stables opened up for the 14th annual Horses, Hops and Cops fundraiser.

Along with the self-guided tours around the facility, guests were also treated to a live equestrian soccer game featuring members of the NOPD mounted unit and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office along with other bits of entertainment.

“Well, we’ve been coming for what at least 9 years now, and we look forward to it,” guest Robin Kensey said.

“It’s cool the first time you get to see them and then the other years it just gets funner,” guest Kyran Robinson said.

Lines were also out the door to take a look at the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales who stopped to visit while they are in town for Carnival season.

“It was great. Especially when you talked to the trainers and the people that worked with them. It was just great,” guest Adrianne Texerira said.

Entry into the event was free, but donations were accepted throughout the facility with all of the money collected going straight back to the mounted unit to help fund their future needs.

“We couldn’t be more happy. The funds, the money generated go to a worthy cause and we just want to say thank you. It’s much appreciated to everyone that attends,” NOPD Mounted Units Captain Lejon Roberts said.

Some guests say that the experience of being able to see the routines of the unit and how the horses live their lives is a unique experience that they will never forget.

“They opened it up to the Clydesdales, but it gave all of us a chance to see what they do on a regular basis too, and I appreciate that,” Texeira said.

