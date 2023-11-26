Guests: While thankful for assistance, navigating waivered services has not been easy.

Our daughter, Addison, who was born with Down syndrome in March 2004, was placed on the Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) waitlist for waivered services in 2006. Waivered services is a court-ordered program created when state-run institutions were forced to close because of abuse and neglect of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Waivered services are designed to provide support to help families keep their loved ones with an intellectual disability in their home. We use the self-directed waivered services to hire a Habilitation Training Specialist (HTS) to work with Addison on daily living skills, healthy lifestyle, communication, and community/social activities. DDS has partnered with Acumen Fiscal Agent, which helps administer the program funds.

While we are thankful for waivered services, the administration of the funds is a classic example of unnecessary government red tape, siloed processes and no accountability. The DDS and Acumen representatives are well-meaning, but the systems in place by both DDS and Acumen are wasting valuable taxpayer resources in inefficient administration.

In my family's experience, there are three problems with the administration of waivered services: no accountability for DDS and Acumen, Acumen gets paid no matter how well or poorly they do their jobs, and poorly designed systems.

First, both DDS and Acumen frequently made mistakes that required an inordinate amount of effort to force them to correct their own mistakes. For example, we wanted to provide our HTS with a raise after she had been employed for one year. Even though we followed the instructions precisely, both DDS and Acumen made numerous mistakes that caused this process to extend over many months and required us to send numerous emails and phone calls to DDS and Acumen, expending over 30 hours of our own personal time to remedy their mistake.

Second, Acumen is paid by taking a percentage of the budgeted funds for the individual, so the individual is not receiving the full intended benefits of the funds. Further, there is no recourse when Acumen does not fulfill its services, and they get paid no matter how they perform their duties. For example, it often takes days/weeks to get a response from Acumen. Further, the fiscal agent frequently makes mistakes in its own administration, which cause us to spend countless hours in emails and phone calls to get them to remedy mistakes they created. Regardless of how poorly they perform, they still get a portion of the recipient’s budget.

And finally, from our experience, there was no integration between the systems used by DDS and Acumen, so everything was either postal mailed or emailed with no automation. As a result, delays were frequent, miscommunication was rampant and mistakes were frequently made as people were constantly re-keying the same information from the emails into ancillary systems.

Moving forward, we would recommend that DDS and Acumen begin tracking interactions with their clients, so they can measure the actual delivery of services and remove bottlenecks. Further, Acumen should be held accountable and penalized when it is not meeting service level agreements. The current process is extremely broken and what should be a legal benefit to our daughter turns into a nightmare of constant problems that are self-inflicted by DDS and Acumen.

As a parent, managing waivered services is very time-consuming and challenging. You are the middle person between DDS and Acumen, so you spend numerous hours each month either fixing problems that DDS and Acumen created or forcing DDS and Acumen to communicate with each other. This leaves us wondering how we will ever pass this task on to Addison’s caregiver once we are at an age we can no longer care for her.

Mike and Rebecca Klehm are navigating waivered services in Oklahoma to access assistance for their daughter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma waiver services broken, can lead to nightmare of problems