Guggenheim Warns Fed May Delay Tapering on Debt Ceiling Risk

Ye Xie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve may hold off on its tapering announcement as the two political parties spar on raising the debt ceiling, sending Treasury yields further down, according to Guggenheim Investments.

The decision, which most investors expect to come in November, could be delayed to December as the “upcoming drama” over the debt limit could lead to market turmoil, according to a note from the office of Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd. Recent economic data, including slowing job growth, suggest that the Fed is unlikely to pare back monetary stimulus at the policy meeting next week, the note said.

“The upshot is that bond yields could fall further as a patient Fed and rising fiscal risks get priced in,” Guggenheim’s economists Brian Smedley and Matt Bush wrote in the note. They pointed out that the yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries is now flatter than it was in August 2020 when Fed Chair Jerome Powell unveiled a new policy framework to temporarily raise consumer prices, suggesting lower inflation expectations.

Also, a tapering postponement would suggest markets are too optimistic to expect interest-rate hikes in early 2023, it said.

Minerd and his team have been bullish Treasuries for a while. In March, he said the firm’s model suggests 10-year yields could turn negative by early 2022. The yields peaked that month, falling from a one-year high of 1.77% to the current level about 1.33%.

Minerd’s $27 billion Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund has gained about 5% annually over the past five years, beating 92% of its peers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Adds current bond yields in fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; US Retail Sales Unexpectedly Increase in August

    Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.45% to 34,657.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.66% to 15,061.97. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.62% to 4,453.04. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,539,100 cases with around 666,620 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,347,320 cases and 443,920 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,034,610 COVID-19 cases with 588,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 226,445,290

  • Biden Meets With Top Executives on Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate

    The president met with executives from companies including Walt Disney, Microsoft and Walgreens Boots Alliance to advance his Covid-19 vaccination requirements for the private sector.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • BlackRock Fund Manager Has Cut Almost All Gold From Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. fund manager Russ Koesterich has sold almost all of his gold holdings on expectations that real rates will normalize as the global economy rebounds.“Fourteen months ago, we had a fairly significant position in gold. Today, we’ve reduced it to almost zero,” Koesterich, the manager of the BlackRock Global Allocation Fund, said during an interview with Bloomberg Television. “If part of our view is that real rates normalize a bit, that particular commodity is unlikely t

  • Bondholders of China Evergrande select advisers - sources

    A group of China Evergrande Group bondholders has selected investment bank Moelis & Co and law firm Kirkland & Ellis as advisers on a potential restructuring of a tranche of bonds, two sources close to the matter said. Uncertainty about Evergrande's ability to meet funding obligations has sent jitters through markets, as one of the world's most indebted property developers teeters between a messy meltdown, a managed collapse or a more remote prospect of a bailout. Evergrande has been hit by recent ratings downgrades, with both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings warning of the risk of default, while a main Evergrande unit applied on Thursday to suspend trading of its onshore corporate bonds https://www.reuters.com/business/china-evergrande-applies-bond-trading-suspension-after-downgrade-2021-09-16 in a move indicating a rising likelihood of defaults and restructuring, market participants said.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Dip Slightly to Lowest in Almost a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. slipped to the lowest level in almost a month. The average for a 30-year loan was 2.86%, down from 2.88% last week and the lowest since Aug. 19, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. It was a small move for rates, which haven’t budged much since early August. Cheaper mortgages have powered the pandemic homebuying rally and enabled borrowers with existing loans to save money by refinancing. The 30-year average sunk throughout 2020 and reached a record

  • Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Bluerock Residential Said to Explore Strategic Options, Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc., a multifamily landlord, is exploring strategic options including an outright sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The shares jumped as much as 11% on the news.The New York-based company, led by Chief Executive Officer Robert Ramin Kamfar, is working with an adviser to weigh alternatives including a recapitalization, the people said. A Bluerock representative declined to comment.Bluerock develops and owns apartments in marke

  • Down 50% in a Year, Alibaba Is Not a Fun Magic Carpet Ride

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), the Chinese e-commerce giant, have fallen for three days straight. Indeed, if you pull back the camera a bit and widen the lens, they've been falling much longer than that -- down 50% since peaking last October, when the coronavirus was still ravaging retailers all around the globe, and only China seemed to have any semblance of control over the pandemic. And that's why it's such a crying shame that "China" is itself the reason Alibaba stock has been sinki

  • Cisco CEO to Wall Street: Think of us differently

    Yahoo Finance Live checks in with Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins after the company's closely watched investor day.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example. With that in mind, I've recently added a few exciting growth stocks to my portfolio, and here are three in particular that could have the potential to produce massive returns over the next decade and beyond if things go well.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Strong Growth Prospects

    Essentially, investors are all after the same thing: strong returns. While you can’t argue with putting your cash to work behind the stock market’s stalwarts, which time and again has proven to be a successful investing strategy, if you’re after some serious upside, further down the stock food chain is where the real gains are made. Of course, the further afield you wander from the mainstream, the risker the investment becomes, but that is the nature of the beast. Playing it safe is one game pla

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.