A guide to the 2022 Los Angeles city attorney's race

City attorney candidates Sherri Monica Valle Cole, from left, Hydee Feldstein Soto, Faisal Gill, Kevin James, Teddy Kapur, Richard Kim and Marina Torres participate in a forum at Cal State in April. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Seven candidates are vying to be Los Angeles city attorney, a job now held by Mike Feuer. Unless a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday's primary, the top two contenders head to a runoff in November.

The candidates

Fundraising

Here are the latest totals from the L.A. Ethics Commission.

The office

The position has wide duties, according to the city: "As the City’s general counsel, the City Attorney provides advice and opinions on matters of municipal concern, examines contracts and ordinances as to form and legality, and is frequently called upon to interpret the City Charter, federal and state statutes, and other laws that govern Los Angeles. As the City’s chief prosecutor, the City Attorney prosecutes all misdemeanor criminal offenses and infractions occurring in the City of Los Angeles. The City Attorney works closely with local law enforcement agencies to prosecute crimes through the Criminal Branches of the City Attorney’s Office located throughout Los Angeles. The City Attorney’s Office is also a resource for victims and witnesses of crimes, and provides a network of referral services as well as crisis intervention and support. Additionally, the City Attorney administers a number of citywide crime prevention initiatives focused on preserving the quality of life throughout Los Angeles’ neighborhoods. The City Attorney litigates all civil actions on behalf of the City and represents the City, its boards and officers in all civil trials and legal proceedings, in both state and federal court."

The race

The race has a wide field and no incumbent. One issue is the city attorney's office connection to the DWP scandal and what various candidates would do about cleaning that up. Housing, homelessness, crime and helping L.A.'s most vulnerable residents have all come up as issues.

Some

Reading from other publications

