Your guide to the 2024 New Mexico Legislative budget session

Politicians from throughout the state will convene in Santa Fe next week for the 2024 Legislative Session.

The 30-day session opens Jan. 16 and lawmakers will likely focus on drafting a budget for the next fiscal year running from July 2024 to June 2025.

But there will also be several policy bills brought up by legislators for consideration and potential passage into New Mexico law.

Reforms to education, oil and gas and public health policies are likely to be taken up and moved through the legislative process in hopes of being passed by the House and Senate by the session’s closing on Feb. 15.

Here’s our guide to following along with the legislative session and what to expect this year from lawmakers.

Budget bill defines shorter lawmaking session

The New Mexico Legislature holds alternating 60- and 30-day sessions, with the shorter sessions focusing on the budget due to time constraints.

The interim, Democrat-led Legislative Finance Committee and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham published their own budget recommendations last week ahead of the session for consideration.

Republicans in both the House and Senate will likely look to limit Democrat spending initiatives as the bills are taken up by the chambers’ respective finance committees.

Lujan Grisham’s proposal included $10.5 billion in recurring spending, while the LFC proposed $10.1 billion.

Highlights of the governor’s proposal were $500 million in state funds for a Strategic Water Reserve, $2.15 billion to form the Health Care Authority to replace the Human Services Department and another $100 million to create the New Mexico Match Fund to leverage for federal infrastructure funds.

Policy bills seek reforms despite shorter window for approval

As of Tuesday, a week before the opening of the session, there were 61 bills pre-filed in the New Mexico House of Representatives and 53 in the Senate.

To become law, the bills will need to be taken and approved by a vote up by a committee in the chamber it originates, potentially moving to another chamber before a vote on the House or Senate floor.

Then, it will go to the other chamber for a similar process before being sent to Lujan Grisham’s desk for signature.

The governor can either veto a bill outright or take no action to “pocket veto” a bill by March 6.

A list of the pre-filed House and Senate bills can be found on the Legislature’s website at nmlegis.gov.

How to follow along as bills are considered and debated by lawmakers

Anyone can attend public hearings held on each of the bills by the committees taking them up at the New Mexico Capitol in Santa Fe, or online via the Legislature’s webcast function.

Actions taken and hearings scheduled for bills can also be found on the website, and users can search by the bill number or sponsor.

How to find your lawmakers

A map of both of the New Mexico House and Senate districts can also be found on the Legislature’s website, along rosters for both chambers.

From there, users can click on the lawmaker to see contact information, committee assignments and sponsored legislation.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: A guide to New Mexico's 2024 Legislative budget session