Guide Dog Brothers 'Recognise Each Other' on Reuniting After Almost 10 Years Apart

Brothers Carlo and Chips have proved every dog has his day, as they were reunited in Coventry, UK, after almost a decade apart.

The Labrador-cross-Golden Retrievers were part of a litter of eight born in 2014 in Henley-in-Arden, before they trained as guide dogs and separated.

Carlo lived with his owner Charles Bloch in Coventry. Bloch only had 10 per cent vision and was supported by Carlo while he finished his university degree and worked at a theatre, the Guide Dogs company said.

Chips also qualified as a guide dog and went to live with an owner in Peterborough.

“I found out [in November last year] that Chips had retired and was being rehomed,” Bloch said. “I was so surprised when I discovered that a friend of mine, who also lives in Coventry and volunteers for Guide Dogs, had been selected as his (Chips’s) rehomer.”

“We reunited the brothers for the first time on Friday 5 January in War Memorial Park, where they certainly seemed to recognise each other and had the best time racing around together."

Video from Guide Dogs shows the pair frolicking in the park, tails wagging and chasing one another.

Carlo and Chips will get to enjoy their twilight years together, with more park trips planned over the coming months, Bloch said. Credit: Guide Dogs via Storyful