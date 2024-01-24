Guide dog named in honor of NFL star Eli Manning

STORY: NFL star Eli Manning’s jersey has found a new owner

'Ten' the guide dog

The two-time Super Bowl Champion handed over

the canine to the CEO of Guiding Eyes for the Blind

[Thomas A. Panek, CEO, Guiding Eyes for the Blind]

"As a person with vision loss, Ten will be my guiding eyes. He will help me navigate the world walking, jogging, running. In my everyday life, he is going to be at my side. He's, he’s my teammate, and my partner.”

The nonprofit organization breeds,

trains and raises guide dogs

In 2023, it matched 150 guide dogs to people with vision loss

The organization appointed Manning

to its board of directors in 2020

[Eli Manning, Twice Super Bowl Champion]

“So I got introduced to Guiding Eyes through a family friend Pat Brown, who was blind. He lived in New Orleans and was great friends with my, with my dad. His son, Pat Brown the third, was a great friend of mine. So I saw firsthand Mr. Brown and the impact a guide dog made in his life.”