Your guide to exploring everything downtown Knoxville has to offer | Knoxpedia

Downtown Knoxville has a thriving mix of bars, restaurants, shops and theaters. Looking to explore the city? You're in the right place!

This section of Knoxpedia, Knox News' free guide to all things Knoxville, has all you need to for a fun night (or day) on the town, from parking to dining to entertainment.

Below, you'll find answers to some of the most popular questions asked by those moving to town or new to living in Knoxville. Once you're finished, you can check out the full Knoxpedia guide and all its categories.

Downtown Knoxville parking, transportation and navigation

Where can I park in downtown Knoxville? Where can I park for free in downtown Knoxville?

Despite what you might have heard, parking in downtown Knoxville is not bad. City-owned garages are free on weekends and after 6 p.m. during the week, including the Locust Street, Market Square and State Street garages. Most curbside parking spaces have a similar schedule, though parking meters charge through Saturday downtown and until 10 p.m. on parts of Gay Street during that time.

Picking up to-go food? Running a quick errand? Look for designated street parking signs that allow you to park for a short time for free, as long as you keep your car's flashers on. You can find these on Gay Street and other popular downtown streets, now including Wall Avenue.

Garages could fill up during popular times, like during Tennessee football games and the Market Square Farmers' Market, so check out the Downtown Knoxville Alliance's parking map for current availability.

Parking around downtown Knoxville: How to find the best places to park - and even park for free

How can I get around downtown Knoxville without a car?

Flag down the KISS Caboose for a free ride around downtown. You can also reserve a spot in one of the vans by texting 865-722-0779 with your location, destination, number of riders and preferred time. Just don't forget to tip!

Electric bikes and electric scooters are available to rent through the LINK and Bird apps, but no riding on the sidewalks!

A free trolley service also continuously operates downtown.

Knoxville Area Transit buses come to the center of the city. The main KAT station at 301 E. Church Ave. is where you purchase long-term passes.

Uber and Lyft also operate in downtown.

How do I get to the downtown Knoxville riverfront?

From World's Fair Park, just follow the Second Creek Greenway to Neyland Drive, which runs along the Tennessee River. There's also a bridge that runs from the southern end of Walnut Street across Neyland Drive to the waterfront.

Alternatively, you can follow West Hill Avenue from Gay Street until you reach Volunteer Landing Lane, which leads to the river. (By the way, it's technically a lake/reservoir there.)

Know Your Knox: Is downtown Knoxville on Fort Loudoun Lake or the Tennessee River?

Downtown Knoxville restaurants and food

What are the best restaurants in downtown Knoxville?

That's like picking your favorite child, as downtown has roughly 80 unique places to eat. So, let's start with some spots that have received recognition beyond Knoxville.

Lonesome Dove is owned by renowned chef Tim Love, and it is home to the most expensive downtown menu item. J.C. Holdway is owned and operated by Knoxville's only James Beard Award-winning chef.

Then there's Brother Wolf, a cocktail bar with small plates, which has been featured in Esquire. Potchke has been featured in the New York Times, and A Dopo was recognized by Yelp for some of the best pizza in the United States.

You can find your new favorite restaurant on this comprehensive list.

Can I get groceries in downtown Knoxville?

No matter how many times we've been asked, there are no firm plans for a full-scale downtown grocery store. However, downtown does have a handful of markets for groceries, convenience items, alcohol and snacks on the run:

South Knoxville entrepreneur Chris Morton is planning a Sevier Avenue grocery store in the same building as Hi-Wire Brewing and Redbud Kitchen.

What are good Knoxville restaurants for vegans and vegetarians?

Kianga's Kitchen at Marble City Market offers a vegan soul food menu, but there are no exclusively vegetarian or vegan restaurants beyond that. However, a handful of restaurants are known for menus that can accommodate dietary restrictions.

Those include The Tomato Head on Market Square and Yassin's Falafel House, once named the nicest place in America. Other vegetarian/vegan-friendly options downtown include:

Where are the downtown Knoxville coffee shops?

Short answer: All over. We have a full list of Knoxville coffee shops, but these are the ones in downtown proper:

What is the downtown Knoxville food hall Marble City Market?

Marble City Market is comprised of a bar, communal seating and around 10 chef-driven restaurant stalls when the kitchens are fully leased.

The idea is any group of people can find something they'll enjoy from the vendors, which have experienced a wide variety of challenges while offering a wide variety of cuisine since the food hall's opening in November 2021: fast casual Indian food, Korean fusion, poke, fried chicken and tacos, just to name a few.

Another food hall is expected to open soon at the former Kern's Bakery site on Chapman Highway just south of downtown.

The downtown Knoxville nightlife scene

Do downtown Knoxville bars have cover charges?

Fortunately, not many do.

A single cash payment will earn you entry to all the West-family bars that require a cover on Market Square: Bernadette's Crystal Gardens, Preservation Pub and Scruffy City Hall. The cover typically starts daily at 7 p.m., and the price depends on the entertainment.

If you happen to live or work downtown, you can earn free entry most Sundays through Thursdays with a special card.

Southbound and Hanna's Cafe, both in the Old City, also have cover charges that can fluctuate depending on the night.

Where can I sing karaoke in downtown Knoxville?

Knox Box Karaoke is the only downtown karaoke bar, but that doesn't mean it's the only bar with karaoke. Skybox Sports Bar and Grill also lets you sing on select nights. Just north of downtown you can find karaoke at Marie's Old Town Tavern and Y-Not Tavern.

Where are the dance clubs in downtown Knoxville?

The Old City is downtown Knoxville's destination for clubbing, though there are only two options: Hanna's Cafe and Southbound.

Wagon Wheel, a nearby country bar, also gets busy with the clubbing crowd.

Do any downtown Knoxville bars allow smoking indoors?

Bars can allow smoking indoors if they limit entry to people age 21 and older. The Urban Bar and the first floor of Preservation Pub are the only such places downtown.

Where are the LGBTQ clubs in downtown Knoxville?

There's not an exclusive spot downtown, though many businesses advertise themselves as a safe space for all.

But just beyond downtown in Happy Holler is arguably the city's most popular gay bar, Club XYZ.

What about THC businesses in downtown Knoxville?

The Holistic Connection at 716 S. Gay St. is half THC store and half dab bar, which allows customers to use sterilized rigs to inhale vapors from THC extract that's in a wax form.

Downtown Knoxville music, entertainment and free fun

What are the downtown Knoxville music venues?

The state's official Tennessee Theatre is located in downtown Knoxville, with a capacity of roughly 1,600. Practically across the street, the Bijou Theatre holds around 700.

Other notable venues include the grungy Pilot Light in the Old City and The Mill & Mine, a standing-only room site for touring bands able to pull a 1,200-person crowd.

Just beyond downtown on the University of Tennessee campus, Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center welcomes some of the world's largest touring acts.

Here's a comprehensive list of downtown area music venues:

Where can I watch a movie in downtown Knoxville?

Regal Cinemas, which is based in Knoxville, operates the Regal Riviera on Gay Street. This is your traditional movie theater with stadium seating and the newest films.

The historic Tennessee Theatre also hosts Summer Movie Magic and a series of holiday films.

Just north off downtown in Happy Holler, Central Cinema shows independent films, cult classics and some new releases.

What are some of the best free activities in downtown Knoxville?

The WDVX Blue Plate Special is a free concert and live radio show at noon weekdays. Visit Knoxville hosts the show Mondays through Thursdays, as well as on Saturdays. On Fridays, "The Big Plate" is held at Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria.

Mighty Musical Monday at the Tennessee Theatre is a monthly event featuring a free performance by the house organist and special guests.

The Knoxville Museum of Art also is free to visit.

Is there bowling in downtown Knoxville?

Maple Hall is not your typical bowling alley. Located in a basement at 414 S. Gay St., the venue has 11 lanes, private event space, giant board games, a full restaurant menu and two bars. Maple Hall also hosts live music and other events in its upstairs lounge, the Maple Room.

What is the Sunsphere, and how do I visit it?

The Sunsphere was built as the signature structure for the 1982 World's Fair, held in downtown Knoxville.

Admission is $5 through Visit Knoxville. A ticket provides access to the observation deck inside the sphere, which includes World's Fair exhibits.

Outdoor activities and activities for kids in downtown Knoxville

Where can I take my kids in downtown Knoxville?

In addition to the downtown playgrounds mentioned below, the city center also has the Museum of East Tennessee History and the Knoxville Museum of Art.

Children might also have fun checking out the scavenger hunt mural in the Old City, bowling at Maple Hall or Escape Game Knoxville.

Where are downtown Knoxville parks and green spaces?

The largest downtown green space is in the shadow of the Sunsphere at World's Fair Park, which includes two large lawns, a splash pad, walking trails and an amphitheater.

There's also Charles Krutch Park, which runs along Gay Street and Market Square. This park includes art installations and a grassy area for events.

Just across the river from downtown is Suttree Landing Park, which includes views of the skyline along the Tennessee River.

Can I kayak or paddleboard on the Tennessee River?

Yes, you can, and equipment is available to rent at Knoxville Adventure Collective at 900 Volunteer Landing Lane.

Where are playgrounds in downtown Knoxville?

Perhaps the most popular downtown playground is Fort Kid at 1049 World's Fair Park Drive. Originally built by volunteers for the city's bicentennial celebration in 1991, the playground had to be demolished due to safety concerns but recently reopened with new equipment, including a fort tower and slide, climbing and balancing poles, a fully accessible merry-go-round, a play area for toddlers and an interactive mural that turns the sidewalk into a board game.

The only other true downtown playground is at World's Fair Park, which has splash fountains for children to enjoy. Market Square and Volunteer Landing have similar fountains.

Additional playgrounds exist just beyond downtown, including at Suttree Landing Park and Morningside Park.

Downtown Knoxville sports: Tennessee football and beyond

Where's the best place to watch a Tennessee football game?

The best place is just west of downtown at Neyland Stadium with 100,000 Vols fans. Anyone can attend a game by purchasing tickets through allvols.com. That's the same site to purchase tickets for other Vols sporting events, including basketball games, which are played at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

For being in the heart of SEC country, downtown doesn't have that many sports bars. There's the Local Smokey, Old City Sports Bar, Skybox Sports Bar and Grill and Tommy Trent's. However, most every business with a TV will be showing Vols football games.

Is downtown Knoxville getting a minor league baseball stadium?

The Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliates of the Chicago Cubs, are moving to downtown Knoxville.

The $114 million stadium under construction just east of the Old City should be ready in 2025 prior to opening day for the team, which is changing its name to the Knoxville Smokies.

The stadium will be the anchor for a new district expected to include apartments, condos, bars, restaurants and more local businesses. The stadium also will host pro soccer, concerts and other events.

What other Knoxville sports teams exist?

The Knoxville Ice Bears are a low-level professional hockey team that plays home games at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

One Knoxville SC is a pro soccer team that recently made the jump to USL League One. Home games are being played at Regal Soccer Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus until the Smokies' stadium is ready.

Downtown Knoxville history, lifestyle and neighborhoods

What are the neighborhoods within downtown Knoxville?

Downtown Knoxville is generally thought of as three distinct areas:

Market Square: The pedestrian plaza in the center of downtown Knoxville, lined with bars, restaurants and shops

Gay Street: The main street of downtown Knoxville and the home of Knoxville's theater and arts districts

The Old City: A nightlife, dining and retail destination generally considered the most local of the three downtown hubs

You might also hear of other downtown and downtown-adjacent neighborhoods, like the 100 block of Gay Street, Happy Holler and Fort Sanders, a residential area for UT students.

Is there really an underground Gay Street?

Yes, but it's not something you can access. More than 100 years ago, Gay Street was raised one level to fix the "death dip" created by the downward slope of Gay Street and the upward slope of the bridge crossing the railroad.

However, Knox News has gone behind the scenes to show you what it looks like.

How will downtown Knoxville change in 2024?

We have an entire podcast episode dedicated to just that! "The Scruffy Stuff" is an award-winning weekly downtown podcast, whose 200th episode focused on our bold predictions for downtown Knoxville in 2024. You can listen to the episode, below, and follow the podcast on major streaming platforms for new episodes each Tuesday.

Ryan Wilusz is an award-winning journalist covering downtown growth and development for Knox News.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Downtown Knoxville restaurants, things to do, music, parking and more