Your Guide to Filing a Small Estate Affidavit in Indiana
Indiana law says that a small estate affidavit must:
Provide the name, address, Social Security number and date of the decedent’s death.
State that the value of the assets in the estate is less than $50,000.
State that 45 days have passed since the death.
State that no application to appoint a personal representative has been granted.
Give the names and addresses of everyone entitled to a distribution of assets from the estate, as well as the portion of the account each person will receive.
Assert that everyone identified in the affidavit knows that it is being used.
Be signed in the presence of a notary.
3 Pros of a Small Estate Affidavit
Small estate affidavits offer notable benefits, including:
It takes less time compared to formal probate.
Costs are much lower than probate.
A small estate affidavit can be used when a person dies without a will.
3 Cons of a Small Estate Affidavit
Some limits and drawbacks include:
Estates must be valued under $50,000.
All qualifying heirs and beneficiaries must be contacted and consent to the use of the affidavit.
Real estate cannot be transferred without court agreement
Bottom Line
A small estate affidavit in Indiana can save time and money when transferring assets from the estate of a deceased. However, the affidavits can only be used when the estate is valued under $50,000. Heirs can gain control of assets such like bank accounts and stocks by presenting a completed small estate affidavit to the holder of the estate. Most people can complete one of these affidavits without an attorney.
Estate Planning Tips
A financial advisor can help you with estate planning and other financial matters. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
You can learn more about how Indiana handles estates in SmartAsset’s comprehensive guide to inheritance in Indiana.
Photo credit: ©iStock/fizkes, ©iStock/master1305, ©iStock/Goodboy Picture Company
The post Filing a Small Estate Affidavit in Indiana appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.