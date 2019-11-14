A Guide to the Financial Technology (Fintech) World

There was a time where finances and technology were separate, like church and state. If you needed money, you went to the bank. If you wanted to play games, you used a machine. But now, there is fintech: The marriage between finance and technology. Here’s what financial technology means for your future.

What Is Fintech?

Financial technology launched as a means of improvomg financial services, like those at banking and investment institutions. But now, fintech encompasses a wide variety of services and products. It’s the convergence of business, finances, and technology.

Where once you’d you’d visit a bank to check your account or handle money matters, you then went online to your bank’s website. Now there’s an app for that. That’s fintech.

The Internet, and then the emergence of smartphones, propelled fintech into just about every home. It no longer exists just for those with have access to certain financial services.

Where Does Fintech Exist?

You probably interact more with financial technology than you realize. Financial technology is almost all-encompassing. For instance, it’s hard to keep in touch with financial institutions without technology.

Sending and receiving money

Maybe when you were younger, an older relative sent you cash or a check in the mail. Then you went to the bank — in person — to deposit it. You completed a deposit form, stood in line, and then spoke with a bank teller who handled your transaction. This all happened during normal banking hours.

Now, you can send and receive money straight from your banking app. If you happen to get a check, you can take a photo of it and deposit it from your phone. Cash still exists, but it takes a trip to the bank to deposit it. There are drive-thru ATMs to avoid the line inside, but modern banking apps make the trip unnecessary.

Tracking bills, expenses, and income

There was a time where people would get your paycheck on Friday, deposit in the bank, and then write checks for your bills, stuff them in envelopes, slap on a stamp and put them in your mailbox. How long did this take?

Too long. Now, you can get paid through wire transfers or direct deposit — a deposit straight into your bank account without you making a bank trip. You can automate your bills to make payments at the same time every month. This means your won’t be subjected to late fees since your payment is automatically deducted from your account.

You can track your income and expenses, giving you easy access to making sure you’re only spending what you have. A long time ago, you’d get a list of account transactions every month. Now, you can check your transactions anytime you wish, from as many banks or credit card issuers you have.

Fintech also brings banking to underserved communities, which might not otherwise have access or tools to get to a traditional bank or institution.

Checking Credit

What did we do before we could check our credit scores and credit reports online or swipe through an app?







Now, it’s commonplace to check your credit through online banking websites, your credit card issuer, or other apps — all for free. You can also get your credit report online through AnnualCreditReport.com for free once a year.

Being able to quickly check your credit score gives you the chance to make sure your history is accurate. Also, if you need to borrow money or apply for credit, you can see if you qualify before applying.

Investing

If you were never familiar with investing, especially for retirement, it’s because you didn’t have the tools in place to get started and maintain a portfolio. It’s not really your fault. There’s a chance you didn’t know where to look.

Now, investing apps are en masse. Everything from online brokerages like Robinhood to robo-advisors like Betterment. Robo-advisors make investing easy for the hands-off investor. If you know the importance of investing but aren’t well-versed in analyzing stocks and other securities, you could use a robo-advisor.