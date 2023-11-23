A guide to giving this holiday season in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY − Thanksgiving is a holiday often celebrated for its plentiful food, but the true heart of the holiday is an opportunity to give thanks and contribute to the community.

Here is a list of opportunities to donate your money to a good cause this Thanksgiving season:

Fairfield County Foundation

The Fairfield County Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and economic viability of the Fairfield County community. According to their website, the Fairfield County Foundation's vision statement is to lead the way in building a thriving and inclusive community that supports well-being and quality of life for all.

On Nove. 28 at 8 a.m., the Fairfield County Foundation will hold its annual 34-Hour Give campaign, which will end at 6 p.m. Nov. 29. This event marks the Fairfield County Foundation's 10-year anniversary of their "Give" events.

To learn more about the Fairfield County Foundation's 34-Hour Give campaign, visit their website.

Kroger Community Rewards

For an easy and free way to support local charities, look no further than Kroger Community Rewards. If you have a Kroger account or shopper's card, you can link your card to an organization of your choice so that every transaction you make supports your charity.

This program is free to use and does not take away from potential points, coupons, or gas discounts. To learn more, visit Kroger Community Rewards - Kroger.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization with the stated mission of meeting human needs without discrimination. In Fairfield County, their goals include meeting basic needs, caring for seniors, and preparing youth for successful futures.

One way in which The Salvation Army is helping local families this holiday season is through its Christmas Cheer program. With this program, The Salvation Army helps hundreds of lower-income families in the community provide gifts and a Christmas dinner celebration for their families.

Other holiday giving campaigns from The Salvation Army include Red Kettle, Angel Tree, Adopt a Family, Holiday Gift Baskets, and more.

To learn more about The Salvation Army and its giving campaigns, visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/southwest-ohio/fairfield-county/.

Maywood Mission

Maywood Mission is a Christian ministry with over 100 years of service in Lancaster. Their services to the community include a daily emergency food pantry, a thrift store offering low-cost goods, an affordable daycare center, a financial assistance program, pastoral and spiritual care, and seasonal offerings.

One of their seasonal offerings is a Christmas gift giveaway, where they assist families who need help with gifts for their children and/or Christmas dinner. This year's toy shop and food pickup dates are Dec. 18 and 19. To learn more, visit the Maywood Mission website.

Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots is a non-profit public charity run by the United States Marine Corp Reserve which distributes toys and gifts to children whose parents cannot afford them during the Christmas season. The mission of Toys for Tots is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year, and then distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need.

Toys for Tots' local chapter services Fairfield, Licking, Perry, Pickaway, Hocking, and Ross Counties. To learn more about your local Toys for Tots chapter, visit their website.

The Key to Giving

The Key to Giving is a nonprofit organization led by Rise Realty Family of Companies and was established to help others bring forth their creative pursuits in passionately helping others. Through inspiration, collaboration, accountability, and hustling with heart, The Key to Giving helps ideas for giving turn into a tangible reality.

Holiday events put on by The Key to Giving include their Letter to Santa campaign and the Holiday Joy Project. To learn more about these charitable giving initiatives, visit their website or their Facebook.

Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio

Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is the local chapter of the well-known Habitat for Humanity nonprofit. According to their website, they seek to put God's love into action by bringing local families, individuals, businesses, and organizations together to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter.

To support or volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, visit their website.

Fairfield Area Humane Society

The Humane Society of the United States is an American nonprofit organization that focuses on animal welfare and opposes animal-related cruelties of national scope. The Fairfield Area Humane Society is the local chapter of this nonprofit, with Lancaster City Council representative Corey Schoonover serving as executive director.

According to the Fairfield Area Humane Society website, they have used the support of the people of Fairfield County to work to improve the welfare of animals through education, legislation, and prevention of cruelty.

To learn more about the Fairfield Area Humane Society, visit their website.

Aaron Burd is a breaking news and government reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him via email at AMBurd@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @AaronMBurd.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: A guide to giving this holiday season in Fairfield County