A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever

Associated Press

An apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside Mexico's northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, officials said Wednesday night. The location was discovered some weeks earlier and is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012, the National Search Commission said. “The characteristics of the place allow the inference that it is an extermination site that has been used for years and until very recently, which will have to be confirmed by experts,” the commission's statement said.