A guide to holiday events in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY − Christmas is just around the corner and Fairfield County has plenty of events to celebrate the holiday season.

As Thanksgiving passes and Christmas time comes right on its heels, Fairfield County residents have a plethora of holiday-themed events to choose from. To see the full list of nearby events, check out Visit Fairfield County's event calendar page.

Here are 12 of the most exciting holiday events coming up in Fairfield County:

Holiday Window Display Contest in Downtown Lancaster

Visit Downtown Lancaster between November 18 and Christmas Day to witness the 2023 Holiday Window Display Contest. The winners of this contest will be announced during WinterFest. Once you have given the participating businesses a glimpse, vote for your favorite here.

Festival of Lights

The Fairfield County Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is reopening its gates in 2023, starting on Thanksgiving Day and running through Christmas Day. Throughout the season, expect visits with Santa, kettle corn, desserts, and a concession stand. Hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.

Homemade, Handmade & Artist-Made Christmas

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio will celebrate a Christmas of craftsmanship and creativity spanning the past 600 years with their Homemade, Handmade & Artist-Made Christmas. This event will feature a treasure trove of rare finds, cherished childhood memories, and enchanting decorations created by families and gifted artists. This event runs from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. Learn more at DecArtsOhio.org.

A Merry American Christmas

Visit the Wagner Theatre at Ohio University Lancaster on Dec. 1 and 2 for a performance of A Merry American Christmas written and directed by Marilyn Steiner. Showtimes and performances include the following:

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

22nd Annual Christmas Walk at Lancaster Camp Ground

The Lancaster Camp Ground is holding its 22nd Annual Christmas Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 2. Performances at this event include the Nostalgics Jazz Band at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Lancaster High School Choir at 7 p.m. on Saturday. This event will have a Santa's Workshop as well as vendors for all of your last-minute shopping needs.

Pickerington Holiday Gathering and City Christmas Tree Lighting

Pickerington Village is holding its annual family-friendly Pickerington Holiday Gathering and City Christmas Tree Lighting from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1. Participating businesses will provide a place to warm up along with free activities and treats. Live music will be featured at a gazebo with the tree lighting. Then, enjoy a lighted holiday stroll and more. To learn more, visit www.pickeringtonvillage.com.

WinterFest and Tree Lighting in Downtown Lancaster

Join Destination Downtown Lancaster and the Lancaster community for this year's WinterFest and tree lighting on Saturday, Dece. 2. This event includes free horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa, family activities, a scavenger hunt, holiday music, and more. This event begins at 12 p.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m.

Baltimore's Annual Lighted Holiday Parade

The Baltimore Festival Committee is holding its Annual Lighted Holiday Parade on Sunday, December 3. This parade will kick off on Summer's choice drive, proceed north on Park Drive, turn left on 256 and continue west down 256 through town, ending just past trinity church. The parade begins at 6:00 p.m.

Annual Holiday Cookie Walk

Join the Fairfield County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society for its annual Holiday Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Genealogical Research Library. At this event you can select from a wide variety of holiday goodies for $6 a pound.

Lancaster Men's Chorus Christmas Concert

A Christmas concert, presented by the Lancaster Men's Chorus, will take place on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. with $10 tickets benefitting music scholarships. This concert will take place at Fairfield Christian Church.

Holiday Open House at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio and the Fairfield County Heritage Association invite you to join them for an evening of holiday cheer and traditions. The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, the Sherman House, and the Georgian Museum will all be decorated for the holidays. These different locations will feature Christmas music, a Civil War Christmas, and holiday crafts.

Aaron Burd is a breaking news and government reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him via email at AMBurd@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @AaronMBurd.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: A guide to holiday events in Fairfield County