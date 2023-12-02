Your guide to holiday festivities in Otero County

Christmas is around the corner with more turkey, pie, menudo, champurrado and family.

Otero County is preparing to celebrate the holidays and here is your guide to seasonal events.

The Christmas Market

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: 1206 Greenwood Lane at the Grace United Methodist Church

What to know about the Christmas Market: The Christmas Market is event is hosted by the Women of Grace, from the Grace United Methodist Church. The money raised at the event will go towards the missions they will attend throughout the year. The event will have crafts and games for kids. They will have food and a Santa Claus for families to take free photos with.

The sanctuary at Grace United Methodist Church with candles lit, live music and socially distanced pews during the COVID-19 safe Christmas Moments. Grace United Methodist Church held its first Christmas Moments: A Come and Go Holiday Experience December 2, 2020

Christmas on MainStreet

When: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 2

Where: Alamogordo's Historic Downtown, New York Avenue between the 800 and 1200 blocks

What to know about Christmas on Mainstreet-Desert Christmas: Christmas on Mainstreet themed, Desert Christmas, will have vendors and food trucks. They will have a live nativity scene, a petting zoo and pony rides. There will be an ugly sweater contest, a pet costume contest and a most creative costume contest. Those who enter the ugly sweater contest will have a chance at a $100 gift card.

The following is the schedule for the Christmas on MainStreet event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Annual Holloman Airmen Cookie Drive

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4

Where: Alamogordo Center of Commerce at 1301 North White Sands Boulevard

What to know: The Airmen cookie drive, organized by the Holloman Spouses Organization has a goal to collect 949 dozen cookies for airmen in dorms on base. This event shows support to airmen that are unable to return home for the holidays. Last year the event collected 1,380 cookies. Residents who drop-off cookies at the Center of Commerce are asked to pre-package them three per bag. Anyone with base access can also drop off their cookies during the same hour at the Holloman Community Activity Center.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8

Where: Washington Park at 1100 Oregon Avenue

What to know: The annual tree lighting event is free. Residents can expect local food and craft vendors, hot chocolate and Santa Claus. People interested in being vendors at the tree lighting can register at the following website.

Alamogordo celebrated its annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 13 and Parade of Lights on December 14, 2019.

Center of Commerce Christmas Parade

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: 1301 North White Sands Blvd.

What to know: The parade will have a "Cowboy Theme" and the Alamogordo Center of Commerce is asking residents to sign up their floats. Residents can go by Casa Y Tierra Abstract and Title from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 2420 North White Sands Blvd., to sign up, or go by the Center of Commerce at 1301 North White Sands Blvd., on Dec 4th, 5th, or 6th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A mandatory training is required for those participating in the parade. The training will be held twice at the Center of Commerce. Once at 5 p.m., on Dec. 8 and again at 10 a.m., Dec. 9. The driver of the float must be the owner of the vehicle. A notary will be available at both Casa Y Tierra Abstract and Title and at the Center of Commerce during sign up.

The Center of Commerce is also asking for volunteers as parade marshals and lineup volunteers to ensure the parade runs smoothly. Residents interested to sign up as volunteers for the parade have until Dec. 6 and can do so at the following website.

The Alamogordo Center of Commerce hosts its annual Christmas Parade with a Cowboy theme. The parade will be at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Cocoa and Crafts

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16

Where: The Alamogordo Public Library at 920 Oregon Avenue

What to know: The Alamogordo Public Library will host a free hot chocolate bar with a Santa Claus and the Grinch available for photos. The event is for all ages and is open to the entire community. For more questions residents can call 575-439-4140.

2024 New Years Dance

When: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29

Where: Alamogordo Senior Center at 2201 Puerto Rico Avenue

What to know: The 2024 New Years Dance will begin with a dinner from 2 p.m., to 3 p.m., followed by the dance from 3 p.m., until 6 p.m. The dance is open to the public and cost $15 for singles and $25 for couples. The dinner menu will consist of an arugula salad, prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, bread roll and a chocolate mousse cake.

For more information residents can call the Senior Center at 575-439-4150.

Alamogordo Senior Center hosts New Year dance and dinner open to the public on Dec. 29.

