Your Guide to Insurance Quotes & How to Best Use Them

Eric Reed
·5 min read
what is an insurance quote
what is an insurance quote

Insurance can be a complicated topic, but the concept of an insurance quote is a fairly simple one to grasp: it’s basically an offer from an insurance company detailing how much you’ll pay and what you’ll get in return. If you need more help with insurance questions, consider working with a financial advisor.

What Are Insurance Quotes?

The idea of an insurance quote applies to just about every field of insurance, from car insurance to renter’s, homeowners and even health.

When you want to get a certain type of insurance, you start by shopping around to different vendors. Basically you’re looking to find out what they can offer you and how much they’ll charge in monthly premiums. Insurance companies generate this information in the form of a quote. This quote will typically list some basic information:

  • Coverage – How much they’ll cover you for in the event of a claim;

  • Deductible/Shared Costs – How much they will expect you to pay before they cover the rest of any given claim;

  • Covered Assets – What this insurance policy will cover;

  • Covered Claims – What kind of claims you can make under this policy;

  • Premium – How much this policy will cost per month.

The best way to think of an insurance quote is like a summary. This is not your full policy, those are generally long documents that discuss your insurance in great detail. Instead the quote gives you a snapshot of the most important elements.

An insurance quote is also not a binding contract. This is an offer, but it is not what lawyers call a “firm offer.” In an insurance quote the company is saying, “based on the information you’ve given, here’s the policy we can probably write.” However, they are not committing to anything until they actually send the full policy over for you to approve. The good news is that, by generating the quote, you aren’t committing to anything either.

How Can You Use Insurance Quotes?

what is an insurance quote
what is an insurance quote

Companies generate insurance quotes based on general information, although what information depends on the type of insurance you’re looking for.

To get a quote you can contact any given insurance company. Most, if not all, will offer you quotes directly from their websites. They will ask for a few pieces of information based on what kind of policy you would like. For example, if you’re looking for renter’s insurance they will usually ask for your address and/or zip code, the size or style of apartment you live in and how much damage you’d like them to cover. If you want auto insurance, they’ll typically ask for information like the make, model and year of your car, and the zip code in which you park it.

In all cases, the insurance company will ask for the basic information it needs to assess risk. For example, if you’re looking for property coverage of some sort, your zip code is usually important for estimating the risk of theft and vandalism.

As a consumer, you want to use an insurance quote for two purposes:

  • First, review this quote to see if the offer meets your needs. Will those premiums work for you? Are they offering enough coverage, and do the deductibles look reasonable?

  • Second, use quotes to comparison shop. Especially with insurance companies offering instant quotes through their websites, you can pull quotes from several different insurers to see who’s willing to offer you the best prices. (After all, remember, a quote isn’t binding on anyone, them or you.)

When you read a quote, make sure to particularly look at the policy’s coverage. Most insurers will write their quotes so that the premiums jump out at you. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. You do need to know how much this will cost, after all.  Just make sure to also read through enough to see if they’ll cover the kind of costs or damage you’re looking for. It won’t do you any good to get a renter’s policy, for example, that doesn’t cover flooding… then defines “flood damage” as any kind of water damage regardless of source.

And keep your quote. It’s common for terms to change between an insurance quote and when your insurer writes the actual policy. This is frustrating, but also often inevitable. When an insurance company writes policies they request a lot more information than when they generate quotes, and that can change things.

But make sure to compare your quote with the final policy. You don’t want to abandon good coverage over a small price change here and there, but you also do want to check for anything important. If your quote promised certain coverage that was important to you, double check to make sure that the policy contains those protections.

The Bottom Line

what is an insurance quote
what is an insurance quote

An insurance quote is an offer from an insurance company to give you a certain policy for a certain price. Getting quotes is an essential part of shopping for insurance, since it lets you see how much you would pay and what you would get from any given insurer.

I

Insurance Tips

  • Getting a quote depends entirely on what kind of insurance you’re getting, because the insurance company will need different information for different policies. Read on to see the eight types of policies that they can write, and that you can buy.

  • A financial advisor can help you figure out your insurance needs. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli, ©iStock.com/VioletaStoimenova, ©iStock.com/insta_photos

The post What Is an Insurance Quote? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • Here's Why Rich Americans Are Moving Here

    Households that make over $200,000 annually comprise just a sliver of all tax returns that are filed in a given year, but their movement between states can have a significant financial impact. When a state loses more high-earning tax filers … Continue reading → The post Where High-Earning Households Are Moving – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil Is Paying Out Years of Dividends in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Some oil and gas companies are flush with so much cash that they are paying out a full year’s worth of dividends in a single day -- and sometimes more than that.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteWhile reporting second quarter result

  • The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains. It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income.

  • ‘I hope I don’t crash and burn.’ I recently hired my first financial planner, but in just seven months, they’ve lost $70K. What’s my move?

    Question: I recently rolled my retirement pension and 401(k) into one account, managed by a financial planner. How do I know if they’re making sound investments? Answer: First, you’ll want to share your concerns with your new financial planner, and know this: “We’re in a bear market …What’s surprising is that your financial planner has not contacted you to discuss your portfolio allocation, what they’re doing to mitigate risk and how they’re performing relative to appropriate benchmarks such as the S&P 500 for stocks and the Bloomberg Aggregate US bond index,” says certified financial planner Anthony Ogorek of Ogorek Wealth Management.

  • Why the jobs report could tank the stock market, according to a big Wall Street bear

    Does the jobs report set the table for a potential swift downdraft in stocks?

  • Berkshire Hathaway posts massive $43.8 billion loss; operating results improve

    (Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter as the company run by billionaire Warren Buffett posted a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of profit from its operating businesses, as improvement from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset a loss at the Geico car insurer, where car parts shortages and higher vehicle prices boosted losses from accidents. Rising interest rates and dividend payouts helped Berkshire's insurance units generate more money from investments, while the strengthening U.S. dollar boosted profit from the company's European and Japanese debt investments.

  • Fact-check: Will Democratic bill 'increase taxes on millions of Americans'?

    An analysis found every income group would lose ground from the bill’s tax changes, although by a modest amount — approximately 1%.

  • 3 Blue-Chip Stocks With Rock-Solid Dividends

    Blue-chip stocks are companies that have consistently provided quality, reliability, and the ability to operate profitably in the face of both good and bad times.

  • Almost Half of Mortgaged Homes in US Now Considered Equity-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- Home ownership has reached a milestone in the US.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeNearly half of mortgaged properties were considered equity-rich in the second quarter -- meaning owners had at least 50% in home equity. This marked the ninth straight quarterly rise, fueled by soaring house valuations i

  • Is Nvidia (NVDA) a Great Investment Choice?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in one of the 11 sectors […]

  • Downtown Las Vegas' Fremont St. Casino Brings a Big Name to the City

    Las Vegas casinos have had the market cornered on sportsbooks in the city and state thanks to a 2015 law that banned daily fantasy sports operators in Nevada. In October of that year, the Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a notice for FanDuel, DraftKings and any other daily fantasy sports operator to cease operations in the state. The NGCB ruled that DFS is a game of luck not skill, so it constitutes gambling under Nevada law.

  • Blackstone is preparing a record $50 billion vehicle to scoop up real estate bargains during the downturn — here's how to lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one...

  • The stock market is headed for another big sell-off unless economic data quickly improves, Goldman Sachs says

    "[W]ait for additional clarity on the macro side before expecting a sustained and prolonged market turn," Goldman said.

  • The Carried-Interest Tax Isn’t Dead Yet. Here’s Why.

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema preserved one of Wall Street's biggest tax breaks. Its survival reflects Wall Street's ongoing influence in Washington.

  • The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

    "Painful rally for many. We say fade S&P 500 above 4,200, go short S&P 500 above 4,342," Bank of America said.

  • Do you really need a financial adviser? Take this six-question test to find out.

    Whether you’re 27 and starting a career or 57 and planning for retirement, you may wonder, “Do I need to hire a financial planner?” Will paying an adviser’s fee result in substantially better financial decisions and fewer costly mistakes? If you’re a diligent saver and competent investor, you may figure there’s little reason to purchase an adviser’s services. If you don’t know something, such as whether converting to a Roth IRA makes sense or not, you’re comfortable researching the answer on your own.

  • 8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share

    One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are eight high-dividend REITs priced for less than $10 per share: Related: Invest Like A Wealthy Real Estate Mogul For Just $10 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) pays a 15.15% dividend, and it’s pr