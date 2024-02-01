Your guide to the LAUSD District 3 school board primary election

Five candidates are running for the District 3 seat on the Los Angeles Board of Education — two-term incumbent Scott Schmerelson and four challengers who are hoping to replace him.

The seven-member school board sets policy for the nation's second-largest school district, which educates about 420,000 students and employs some 74,000 teachers, administrators and other workers. The school board is accountable for the district's annual general fund budget of about $10 billion. Members also hire and evaluate the superintendent.

The school board races are nonpartisan. If no one wins more than 50% of votes on March 5, the top two candidates will compete in a November runoff election. District 3 takes in much of the San Fernando Valley, moving west from North Hollywood to Sherman Oaks and Van Nuys and most Valley areas west of the 405 Freeway.

The Times asked each candidate a series of questions about their priorities, their opinion of L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho, Schmerelson's work in District 3, charter schools and school police. Schmerelson was asked about his accomplishments in office.

All candidates were asked to comment on the district's new, more restrictive policies on sharing of campuses with charter schools. All also were asked to comment on whether they favor eliminating school police or restricting the presence of officers. Some candidates did not answer either of these questions directly.

The answers are below, summarized or lightly edited for length or clarity. In addition to the candidates listed below, Janie Dam has qualified as a write-in candidate.

Dan Chang

Age: 48

Occupation: Middle school math teacher

Political party: Democratic

Experience: San Fernando Valley middle school teacher since 2018. Previously worked in several political, fundraising and administrative roles, including founding Great Public Schools Los Angeles Political Action Committee, which was active in school board campaigns. Prior to that, headed Los Angeles Fund for Public Education, which raised money for L.A. Unified projects. Has held an executive role with a nonprofit that manages local public schools and with the Green Dot charter school group. Father of three children, ages 10, 12 and 16.

Priorities: Raise academic performance by scaling successful programs within LAUSD; prioritize student safety and well-being by strengthening restorative justice practices. Reduce bureaucracy: "If you examine the LAUSD budget, central office and program support costs run at 6.2% of instructional spending — 5% is the benchmark that I'd like to see, which would result in about $121 million of annual funding that can be redistributed back to schools. I believe this is just the starting point."

On Supt. Carvalho: "Mixed. As a classroom teacher, I’ve seen positive changes around testing. Supt. Carvalho has rationalized the disparate student assessment systems plus requirements, creating a streamlined system that is much more efficient." However, "the number of district-mandated trainings have increased this year ... which have been detrimental to school culture."

On Schmerelson: He "cannot articulate a clear vision for changing the trajectory of LAUSD. The incumbent’s track record as a school board member and as a principal is mediocre. The incumbent stokes divisions between district-run and charter schools.

Charter schools: Chang said he has concerns about expected new rules that would limit when charters could share campuses with district-run schools. The school board has raised legitimate issues about past practices, he said. However, Chang does not want charter critics to create a potentially false "pretext" for denying available space to charters. "Public charter schools are an important part of LAUSD."

School police: "I do not favor the complete elimination of the school Police Department. I think that middle and high school campuses should have the option of choosing an officer on campus."

Quote: "Expanding restorative justice practices to address the needs of the highest-need students on school campuses can reduce school violence, bullying and create a safer climate. This can be accomplished without increasing funding for school police and/or external police services."

Website: www.chang4change.org

Elizabeth Badger

Age: 65

Occupation: Runs an auto repair shop with her husband

Experience: Her six children, including one with special needs for whom she learned to advocate, all attended L.A. Unified schools. Active in local business associations and local Democratic Party leadership.

Political party: Democratic

Priorities: "Work to uplift security on all our campuses by working with school police [and] LAPD to create an overarching and individual emergency strategy on all campuses"; ensure students with disabilities are receiving the services they need; invest in early childhood education with family-oriented services at school and early exposure to math and foreign language skills. "It is important to recognize, however, that academic performance is complex, and requires a multifaceted approach. Collaboration between educators, parents and LAUSD board is paramount."

On Supt. Carvalho: "Perhaps too early to rate his performance. He certainly appears to want to make a difference in creating change in our children’s low academic achievements. He seems to recognize the challenges and past failures, and I am optimistic about his ability to implement change."

On Schmerelson: He "has not demonstrated the level of thoughtfulness, professionalism, or care for ALL of our children," including those whose families have chosen charter schools and students with disabilities. "I do agree, however, with the current board member that police presence is imperative to the safety of our children on LAUSD campuses."







Charter schools: "Charters play an important role in delivering education to students." Campuses are a public trust for the purpose of education, not simply an asset for L.A. Unified to control. "If there are safe quality spaces that do not uproot or disrupt the current education in the traditional arena, then it ought to be assessed for availability to all the children under the LAUSD banner, including charter students."

School police: "I understand the argument about reducing or reallocating funds from school police to other resources like nurses, mental health, school counseling and other supports. However, with current gun violence ... it is important to keep visible and have police available on our campuses" to deter "criminal activity from inside and outside campuses. Many school police officers are great mentors to our children."

Quote: "Academic performance is complex and requires a multifaceted approach. Collaboration between educators, parents and the LAUSD board is paramount."

Website: Under construction

Andreas Farmakalidis

Age: 40

Occupation: Part owner of California MusicBox, which provides studio recording services and private music lessons during school and after school. Clients include LAUSD.

Political party: Declined to state

Experience: Executive board member of North Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce since 2018. Former curriculum advisor for the Mediterranean nation of Cyprus' Ministry of Education. A former Army band director. Father of a 2-year-old daughter.

Priorities: Funding from voter-approved Proposition 28 is supposed to increase access to music and arts education, but thus far "only 20% of California schools currently offer such programs. This raises concerns about two key areas: inadequate guidance and insufficient accountability. ... It's crucial to ensure those funds are used effectively, but it's bigger than that. It's about how the whole arts program is structured, how it engages students, and whether it truly unlocks the potential that lies within each and every kid." Also wants to bolster special education and diversify/regulate charter schools.

On Supt. Carvalho: "He shows promise, especially with [his] 4-year plan to boost academics. I like that everything he does is backed by data analytics. Despite initial administrative challenges, his energy/optimism shine through."

On Schmerelson: Programs for students with disabilities lack "tailored instruction, hindering students' potential." Despite arts budget, "minimal funds reached schools or were implemented, depriving students of art and music."

Charter schools: "A varied approach is essential. Kids excel in diverse environments with different learning styles. We need a healthy mix of schools: traditional, magnets, community schools, vocational schools and charter schools. ... It's important to carefully regulate and monitor the charter schools expansion to ensure that they are not siphoning resources."

School police: "A comprehensive approach to school safety ... could include a blend of law enforcement presence for security purposes, coupled with increased investment in mental health resources, counselors and restorative justice programs. ... The presence of uniformed officers on campus seems reasonable to maintain security measures and provide a rapid response to potential threats. However, it's crucial to implement additional measures that prioritize the well-being and support of students, thereby creating a balanced approach to school safety."

Quote: As a first-grader, Farmakalidis was a struggling student with special needs, who at first doubted the benefit of music and art lessons. "But after a few hesitant months, something truly remarkable happened. The music, the colors, the creative expression — it unlocked something within me. Suddenly, I could focus, the numbers in math made sense, the words on the page sprang to life. I wasn't just 'fine,' I was thriving. That's when I realized the profound power of arts in education. It wasn't just about grades or test scores; it was about igniting curiosity, nurturing creativity, and building confidence."

Website: https://www.lausd3.com/home-1

Raquel Villalta

Age: 40

Occupation: National Board-certified teacher in Saugus Unified School District.

Political party: Republican

Experience: Worked more than 17 years in L.A. Unified, including as a mentor teacher. "Unfortunately, when faced with discrimination from LAUSD due to my sincerely held religious belief against the COVID shot, I remained steadfast in my principles and faith ... [and] I found myself placed on unpaid leave." Mother of two children.

Priorities: Honor "parental rights"; increase student achievement; provide support for teachers/staff with smaller class sizes.

On Supt. Carvalho: "Our district is in chaos — hiring freeze, declining enrollment, foolish mandates that hurt our students and staff — so we need better leadership."

On Schmerelson: "The current board members passed policies that exacerbated challenges for our students amid the COVID-19 pandemic — prolonging school closures, depriving students of a valuable education. The board's actions also infringed upon 1st Amendment rights by imposing emergency use authorization (EUA) injection mandates for students and staff."

Charter schools: "If students are thriving, those schools should be a model regardless of whether they are public or charter. Nonprofit charter public schools play a significant, multifaceted role in delivering education to our high-needs students in Los Angeles. ... Limiting or expanding campus sharing "should be addressed on a case-by-case basis."

School police: "Our schools need more police on campus to prevent the ongoing violent incidents, such as stabbings, occurring on our campuses."

Quote: "I have concerns about LAUSD's collaboration with Children's Hospital of L.A., particularly regarding the promotion of gender ideology in our schools." Upon reviewing the materials, "I believe such information is inappropriate for a school district and raises valid concerns among parents."

Website: raquelvillalta.com

Scott Mark Schmerelson

Scott Schmerelson

Age: 72

Occupation: School board member since 2015

Political party: Democratic

Experience: A Spanish teacher, counselor and administrator in L.A. Unified from 1978 to 2014, especially well-known as a principal. Also a teacher and counselor in Philadelphia public schools, 1973 to 1978.

Priorities: "Ensuring student safety is my top priority. Without a sense of security, children can't reach their full potential. [Also,] the Valley must receive equitable facility funds for clean, modern campuses with up-to-date technology, air conditioning and air filtration. I advocate for fair salaries and respect for teachers, school staff and district support staff — prioritizing their well-being and appreciation. Data-driven assessment is essential for understanding students' strengths and weaknesses, ensuring individual success."

On Supt. Carvalho: "I was very disappointed with how the superintendent brought forward the instructional calendar without due diligence on what turned out to be a very divisive issue. He ultimately reversed a bad decision after pushback from the board. Despite past differences, I believe in giving Mr. Carvalho a chance to implement his plan."

Accomplishments: Supported schools with "wraparound support for both students and families and shared decision-making long before what are now called Community Schools had a name for this model. ... LAUSD will be going into the 2024-25 school year with 63 Community Schools." Also supported measures to alert families about the importance of storing guns safely, to move toward renewable energy and to improve the district's approach for helping students with dyslexia.

Charter schools: Does not believe the district's tightened policies on sharing campuses with charter schools will be too restrictive for charters. "I have long been a proponent of high-quality charter programs, but the board’s job is not to [favor] these privately managed programs over our district school programs."

School police: "School police are trained to work with young people. We cannot leave their care" to the L.A. Police Department and the county Sheriff's Department. "Our school police are effective and our resources should go to training our school police to work with social workers and counselors. Principals and school site councils need to be given far more control over whether to have an officer on campus."

Quote: "Every school community is unique. Teachers, school staff and parents must be given the opportunity to participate in decisions concerning issues such as school budgeting, school safety and facility improvement priorities."

Website: www.scottforlausd.org

