Your guide to Los Angeles' citizen ballot Measure HLA: Mobility plan

Bike lanes and other street improvements called for in Los Angeles' 2015 mobility plan would be mandated if citizen-sponsored Measure HLA passes. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The future of the streets are on the ballot in March with Measure HLA, the City Mobility Plan Street Improvement Measures initiative.

The citizen-sponsored ballot measure calls on the city to implement its own ambitious mobility plan every time an eighth of a mile of street, or about 660 feet, is repaved.

That plan, approved in 2015, maps out streets for potential bike lanes, pedestrian enhancements such as sidewalk widening and transit improvements such as bus lanes.

So far, little of the plan has been implemented. City officials note that the document is a guide, not a mandate.

Under the measure, it would be a mandate.

Mobility Plan 2035

The document — called Mobility Plan 2035 — touches almost every corner of the sprawling city. One of its chief goals is to eliminate traffic deaths and ensure that 90% of Angelenos live within half a mile of a protected bicycle lane, path or streets that are otherwise "neighborhood enhanced" to be calm and safe, and within a mile of a public transit network.

Among the many projects the plan identifies are protected bike lanes that would run on Sunset and Venice boulevards, and a bus lane connecting Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights to 6th Street downtown, then to Wilshire Boulevard west of the 110 freeway.

The plan also identifies about 80 miles of roads where efficient vehicle travel would be the priority.

When it was adopted, the mobility plan represented a departure from previous street planning, by focusing on ways to slow down cars in certain parts of the city and make safer the increasingly deadly Los Angeles streets — where a pedestrian was killed nearly every other day last year.

If the ballot measure passes, residents could sue over instances when Los Angeles fails to implement the plan. And to make sure city officials are doing the task, the measure calls for a public portal where residents can check up on its progress.

Read more: The 'nuclear option' in L.A.’s war to rein in the mighty car, make streets safe

Architects of the measure intended it as a way to make streets safer, more accessible to bikes and pedestrians and more transit-friendly. Foes say the changes will clog up traffic and make it harder for emergency vehicles to pass.

Either way, it will cost. An analysis by City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo found the bicycle and pedestrian portions of the plan would cost $2.5 billion over the next decade, while potentially delaying annual repaving. Those delays could further increase costs by $73 million to $139 million a year. He also warns that the measure could expose the city to lawsuits.

Street design in Los Angeles, such as adding bike paths, is often prioritized based on funding and political will. This would prioritize the plan, according to the city's chief legislative analyst, Sharon M. Tso. She notes that the measure doesn't deal with any environmental or public review process. And critics complain that it does not take into account community needs, relying instead on the mobility plan to determine which projects are done and when.

Who supports HLA?

The Yes on HLA campaign has assembled a broad range of backers, according to the campaign, including environmentalists, business groups, unions and community officials. Among those groups supporting it are the Sierra Club, the Valley Industry Commerce Assn., the Los Angeles County Democratic Party and SEIU Local 721, a union representing county and city employees across Southern California.

Supporters of the plan are in part motivated by the alarming number of pedestrians killed by cars and the increase in traffic deaths on Los Angeles streets in recent years.

At least 330 people died in car crashes in the city last year, more than half of them pedestrians, according to figures compiled through Dec. 23. That's the highest number since the city started recording such deaths in 2015 and up 36% from pre-pandemic levels.

Read more: Speed cameras: California's answer to rising traffic deaths?

"It's all about safety," said Michael Schneider, one of the measure's architects. "Would I like bike lanes? Sure. Would I like bus lanes? Sure. Would I like to reduce cut-through traffic? Yeah. But at the end of the day, I just don't think kids should be dying walking to school. People shouldn't be dying crossing the street."

Schneider said the group expects to spend about $2 million on the campaign. By early in the year, it had begun placing billboards on some of the most deadly streets and had plans for television ads.

"We have one billboard on Vermont that says more people were killed on Vermont Avenue last year than in the entire state of Vermont," he said. "Angelenos would have far safer streets if the city’s already adopted mobility plan was implemented; Measure HLA will get that done."

Who opposes HLA?

The chief opponent of the measure is KeepLAMoving, a group that coalesced in 2017 to reverse "road diets," or street reconfigurations, on the Westside. Among the group's allies are the National Motorists' Assn. and Safer Streets L.A., a group that has opposed red light and speed cameras. The campaign hasn't raised much money, but is using social media to get out its message.

Opponents argue the measure will worsen traffic, lengthen commutes and slow down emergency response times. They contend that the intention of HLA is to get Angelenos out of their cars permanently.

"It's a poorly conceived, quick-fix, block-by-block approach that we believe will worsen confusion and distractions for all road users," said Christopher LeGras, co-director of KeepLAMoving. He said that local businesses would likely lose parking and noted that the measure fails to include a component for community input.

Read more: What's on the 2024 California primary election ballot?

"It amounts to an unfunded public mandate in violation of the California state Constitution," he said.

The opponents scored a notable victory in 2017 when officials reversed a road diet on the Westside. The so-called diet reduced car lanes and added bike lanes that were protected, usually by plastic dividers or other physical barriers.

LeGras, who lives in Santa Monica, cited the lack of community input as a key problem with the measure. And he added that changing street design creates further distraction among drivers. He said that the group is not "reflexively opposed to all road diets," but just wants to be sure they are the right fit for each community.

Related coverage

Read more: L.A. voters to consider ballot plan to add bike lanes, bus lanes, other safety measures

How and where to vote

Read more California election guides

More election news

Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.