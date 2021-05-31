Your guide to when the major cruise lines are starting up again

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Here's a list of current dates of suspensions in place by major cruise lines, and the earliest dates those cruise lines are scheduled to resume departures from ports in the United States.

Several cruise lines operating in Europe and Asia resumed services last fall but suspended them when infection counts began to surge again. They are beginning to restart operations as more people get vaccinated.

As during the past year, upcoming schedules are subject to cancellation. Travelers agents warn consumers not to book unless they understand and accept cruise lines’ policies for refunds and future cruise credits.

Current schedules, prices and cancellation updates can be found at the cruise lines’ websites.

Carnival Cruise Line

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Carnival Vista, July 3, (Destinations TBA) from Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Horizon, July 4, (Destinations TBA) from PortMiami.

Carnival Breeze, July 15, (Destinations TBA) from Galveston, Texas.

Celebrity Cruises

Suspended through: June 26.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Celebrity Edge, June 26, seven-night cruise from Port Everglades.

Cunard

Suspended through: Mid 2021.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Queen Mary 2, Nov. 21-Dec. 3, Eastern Caribbean from New York City.

Crystal Cruises

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Crystal Serenity, Oct. 26-Dec. 5, New York City to San Juan.

Disney Cruise Line

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Disney Dream, July 2-5, Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

Hapag-LLoyd Cruises

Suspended through: N/A.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Hanseatic Spirit, Sept. 10-Oct. 2, Kanazawa, Japan, from Anchorage, Alaska (one way).

Holland America

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Nieuw Amsterdam, Oct. 23-30, Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

Hurtigruten

Suspended through: N/A.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

MS Fram, Sept. 16-Oct. 2, Caribbean Sea from Miami.

MSC Cruises

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

MSC Seashore, July 2-16, Caribbean & Bahamas from Port Miami.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Pride of America, Aug. 11-21, Hawaii Inter-island from Honolulu, Oahu

Oceania Cruises

Suspended through: July 31.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Regatta, Oct. 2-28, Singapore from Los Angeles.

P&O Cruises

Suspended through: Aug. 31 for all ships except Britannia (Sept. 30).

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

P&O Cruises has no scheduled departures from U.S. ports in 2021 or 2022.

Princess Cruises

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Ruby Princess, July 1-5, Western Caribbean from San Diego.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Suspended through: Sept. 30 for Explorer, Voyager, Mariner and Navigator

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Seven Seas Navigator, Sept. 14-24, one way to Montreal from New York.

Royal Caribbean

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Navigator of the Seas, July 2-5, Bahamas from Port Miami.

Mariner of the Seas, July 2-5, Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Suspended through: June 30.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Seabourn Quest, Nov. 7-29, Panama Canal and South America from Port Miami (one way).

Silversea Cruises

Suspended through: May 31.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Silver Muse, July 8-15, Vancouver from Anchorage, Alaska

Viking Ocean Cruises

Suspended through: May 31.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Viking Star, Oct. 23-Nov. 6, Central America and Panama Canal from Port Everglades.

Virgin Voyages

Suspended through: Sept. 17.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Scarlett Lady, Sept. 22-26, Key West and Bimini out of Port Miami.

Windstar

Suspended through: June 18.

Earliest scheduled voyages from U.S. ports:

Star Legend, Dec. 9-19, Central America from Miami.