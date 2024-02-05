Your guide to the March 2024 primary election: The candidates vying for Sacramento-area votes

Welcome to The Sacramento Bee’s Voter Guide to California’s March 5 primary election.

In addition to choosing who will be on the ballot for president in November, voters have a chance to determine who will represent them in Congress, the Legislature, as well as city and county government.

U.S. PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

REPUBLICAN PARTY

OTHER PARTIES

James BradleyAmerican Ind.Senior Management Executive/Veteran

Jill SteinGreenPhysician/Activist Campaign website

Charles BallayLibertarianPhysician Campaign website

Claudia De la CruzPeace and FreedomCommunity Organizer/Activist Campaign website

Jasmine ShermanPeace and FreedomNonprofit Executive Director Campaign website

Cornel WestPeace and FreedomProfessor/Philosopher/Author/Activist Campaign website

U.S. SENATE

U.S. SENATE, FULL TERM

There are two U.S. Senate races on the ballot, one for the full six-year term that starts Jan. 3, and one for a partial term to fill the remainder current term that ends on Jan. 3. This full-term race has 27 candidates vying to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in September after 30 years in office. The top two candidates will proceed to a runoff election in November.

U.S. SENATE, PARTIAL TERM

This race, with only seven candidates, is strictly for the remaining term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, which concludes on Jan. 3, 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to serve in the Senate until a replacement could be elected. Any candidate who receives a majority of the vote will be declared the winner; if no candidate receives a majority, the top two will advance to the general election in November.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Redding, Chico, Yuba City

Mike DoranDemocrat School Board Member Campaign website

Rose Penelope YeeDemocrat Finance Businesswoman/Investor Campaign website

Doug LaMalfa* Republican Farmer/U.S. RepresentativeCampaign website

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Roseville, Folsom, Lake Tahoe, Bishop

Jessica MorseDemocrat Wildfire Prevention Official Campaign website

Kevin Kiley* Republican U.S. RepresentativeCampaign website

Robert SmithNo Party Preference Operational Programs Director Campaign website

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Woodland, Clearlake, Napa

Andrew David EngdahlDemocrat Account Executive Campaign website

Mike Thompson* Democrat Member of CongressCampaign website

John MunnRepublican Rancher/Farmer Campaign website

Niket PatwardhanNo Party Preference No Ballot Designation Campaign website

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Placerville, Oakdale, Mariposa

Michael J. "Mike" BarkleyDemocrat Lawyer/Accountant/Programmer Campaign website

Tom McClintock* Republican U.S. RepresentativeCampaign website

Steve WozniakNo Party Preference Business Owner/Father Campaign website

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Arden Arcade, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights

7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Sacramento, Elk Grove

David Lee MandelDemocrat Human Rights Attorney Campaign website

Doris Matsui* Democrat U.S. RepresentativeCampaign website

Tom SilvaRepublican Veterans Program Coordinator Campaign website

9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Stockton, Lodi, Manteca

Josh Harder* Democrat Father/RepresentativeCampaign website

Khalid Jeffrey JafriRepublican Engineer/Businessman/Farmer Campaign website

Kevin LincolnRepublican City of Stockton Mayor Campaign website

John McBrideRepublican Athletic Performance Coach Campaign website

Statewide proposition

Proposition 1

Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure

Added by the Legislature, the ballot measure would authorize $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance-use challenges; provides housing for the homeless.

STATE LEGISLATURE

1ST SENATE DISTRICT

Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Grass Valley, Northeastern California

Megan DahleRepublicanFarmer/Businesswoman/Mother Campaign website

David FennellRepublicanEntrepreneur Campaign website

3RD SENATE DISTRICT

Yolo, Napa, Solano counties

5TH SENATE DISTRICT

Stockton, Lodi, Livermore

Jerry McNerneyDemocratPolicy Advisor Campaign website

Carlos VillapuduaDemocratCalifornia State Assemblymember Campaign website

Jim ShoemakerRepublicanTrucker/Tradesman/Businessman Campaign website

1ST ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Redding, Grass Valley, Northeastern California

3RD ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Chico, Red Bluff, Yuba City

4TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Yolo, Napa, Lake counties

Cecilia M. Aguiar-Curry* DemocratState Assemblymember/Farmer Campaign website

5TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Roseville, Placerville, Auburn

Neva ParkerDemocratCalifornia Senate Consultant Campaign website

Athena SinghDemocratBusiness Owner

Aabhash "ABG" GautamRepublicanBusinessman Campaign website

Joe Patterson* RepublicanMember of the Assembly Campaign website

6TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Sacramento, Arden Arcade

7TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Folsom, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova

YK ChalamcherlaDemocratCouncilmember, City of Folsom Campaign website

Porsche MiddletonDemocratCouncilmember, City of Citrus Heights Campaign website

Josh Hoover* RepublicanMember of the State Assembly Campaign website

9TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Manteca, Lodi, Galt

Heath Flora* RepublicanParent/Farmer/Assemblyman Campaign website

Tami NobrigaAmerican Ind.Retired Advertising Businesswoman Campaign website

10TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Elk Grove, southern Sacramento County

Stephanie Nguyen* DemocratAssembly Member/Mother Campaign website

Vinaya SinghRepublicanRetired Application Engineer Campaign website

11TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Vallejo, Solano County, Oakley

Jeffrey FlackDemocratResearch Data Analyst Campaign website

Lori D Wilson* DemocratAssemblymember, 11th District Campaign website

Dave EnnisRepublicanProfessional Civil Engineer Campaign website

Wanda WallisRepublicanReal Estate Agent Campaign website

SACRAMENTO COUNTY RACES AND MEASURE

SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT

Arden Arcade, Carmichael, Fair Oaks

Rich Desmond* Sacramento County Supervisor Campaign website

SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT

Folsom, Citrus Heights, Elverta, Antelope

Bret C. DanielsCouncil Member, Citrus Heights Campaign website

Rosario RodriguezCouncilwoman/Restaurant Owner Campaign website

Braden MurphyFather Campaign website

SACRAMENTO MAYOR

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 2ND DISTRICT

North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights, Robla

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 4TH DISTRICT

Downtown, Midtown, East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 6TH DISTRICT

Tahoe Park, La Riviera, Colonial Village

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 8TH DISTRICT

Meadowview, Valley Hi/North Laguna

Mai Vang* Sacramento City Councilmember Campaign website

COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 4

Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Gold River

Sam HaiderParent/Consultant

Linda Christopher-DewildeEducator/ConsultantCampaign website

Vanessa D. CaigoyPublic School Administrator

Moe SaramaFather/Businessman Campaign website

Jay MartinezSmall Businessman Campaign website

COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 6

Elk Grove, Delta; portions of Solano, Yolo counties

Heather Davis* Board Member, Sacramento County BOE Campaign website

Shazleen KhanEducation Analyst/CPA Campaign website

TWIN RIVERS USD, 7TH DISTRICT

North Sacramento, Ben Ali

Linda Fowler* School Administrator

Sascha VogtChild Development Teacher Campaign website

SUPERIOR COURT, OFFICE 21

Amy HollidayDeputy District Attorney Campaign website

Bobby P. LunaAttorney/Adjunct Professor Campaign website

Noel CalvilloAdministrative Law Judge, CDSS Campaign website

MEASURE C

Sacramento city business tax

The measure would amend the city's business operations tax by increasing the gross receipts threshold to $100,000, setting a new flat tax for professionals ($684) and hotels and short-term rentals ($114) and more, raising $6 million for the general fund.

Yes

No

EL DORADO COUNTY RACES

SUPERVISOR, 1ST DISTRICT

El Dorado Hills

Linda CampbellIT Program Director Campaign website

Greg FerreroRetired Law Enforcement Campaign website

Margaret FortuneNonprofit CEO/Educator Campaign website

SUPERVISOR, 2ND DISTRICT

Cameron Park, Somerset, southern El Dorado County

George Turnboo* El Dorado Supervisor Campaign website

Kevin W. McCartyBusiness Compliance Director Campaign website

Chris CockrellFamily Business Owner Campaign website

SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT

Placerville, Diamond Springs

Brian De BerryPublisher Campaign website

Brian VeerkampRetired Fire Chief Campaign website

Gary MartinCommercial Helicopter Pilot Campaign website

Lexi BoegerAgriculture Community Liaison Campaign website

SUPERIOR COURT, 3RD OFFICE

Leanne Mayberry*Superior Court Judge

PLACER COUNTY RACES AND MEASURE

SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT

Rocklin, Penryn, Loomis

Dave ButlerExecutive Director Campaign website

Anthony M. DematteiFarmer/Small Businessman Campaign website

Mike MurrayRocklin Businessman Campaign website

SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT

Granite Bay, eastern Roseville

Karen HensonLocal Independent Businesswoman Campaign website

Suzanne Jones* Placer Supervisor Campaign website

Jeff MossSmall Businessman Campaign website

SUPERVISOR, 5TH DISTRICT

Auburn, Kings Beach, Homewood

Cindy Gustafson* Placer Supervisor, District 5 Campaign website

Jim HolmesPlacer Supervisor, District 3 Campaign website

Rick ChowdryLocal Business Owner Campaign website

Wayne NaderLocal Business Owner Campaign website

MEASURE A

Loomis Town Clerk

The measure would allow the town clerk to be appointed rather than elected.

Yes

No

YOLO COUNTY RACES AND MEASURES

SUPERVISOR, 1ST DISTRICT

West Sacramento, Clarksburg

Oscar E. Villegas* Yolo Supervisor

SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT

Remaining unexpired term — Woodland, West Sacramento

Mary Sandy* Appointed Yolo Supervisor Campaign website

Xóchitl Rodriguez MurilloVeterans Deputy Secretary Campaign website

SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT

Eastern Davis, El Macero

Sheila AllenYolo Supervisor's Deputy Campaign website

Antonio De Loera-BrustFarmworker Communications Director Campaign website

NJ MvondoSocial Entrepreneur Campaign website

SUPERVISOR, 5TH DISTRICT

Woodland, Dunnigan, Capay Valley

Angel Barajas* Yolo Supervisor Campaign website

Paul BridgeSales Representative

SUPERIOR COURT, DEPT. 14

Clara LeversDeputy Attorney General Campaign website

Chris DietrichAttorney at Law Campaign website

WOODLAND JUSD RECALL

The ballot question asks voters if Woodland Joint Unified School District Area 2 Trustee Emily MacDonald should be removed from office.

Yes Campaign website

No

MEASURE M

Woodland: Lower Cache Creek Flood Risk

The measure would allow the city to accept $300 million in state and federal funds to construct a barrier and bypass on the Lower Cache Creek to mitigate potential flood damage.

More information about the measure

MEASURE N

Davis Joint Unified School District parcel tax

The levy, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass, would allow the district to renew a previous parcel tax and raise $11.7 million for the renovation of existing classrooms and school facilities, as well as the construction of new schools and classrooms. The levy would cost a parcel owner $768 per year beginning in July.

* denotes incumbent

How to vote

WHERE’S MY BALLOT? You’ve probably read or heard about certain other states where voting can sometimes be a challenge. California offers several options for casting your ballot. On Feb. 5, county elections officials will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots to all active voters. If you mail it back, it must be postmarked no later than Election Day (Tuesday, March 5) and received by March 12. You can also take it to a secure ballot drop box, a voting location or your county voting office any time between Feb. 5 and 8 p.m. March 5. You can find the nearest one here.

NEED TO REGISTER? If you are not yet registered to vote, and you’re 18 or older on Election Day, you have until Feb. 20 to register by mailor online. After that, you have until the polls close on March 5 to conditionally register and vote at your county election office, vote center or polling place. Once officials verify your eligibility, your vote is counted.

VOTING IN PERSON: For those who prefer to vote in person, all four of the counties in the capital region are part of the Voter’s Choice Act and their voting centers will open on Feb. 24. You can find your polling place through the election office in your county: Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For any information on where and how to vote, check with the Secretary of State’s office.