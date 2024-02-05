Your guide to the March 2024 primary election: The candidates vying for Sacramento-area votes

Welcome to The Sacramento Bee’s Voter Guide to California’s March 5 primary election.

In addition to choosing who will be on the ballot for president in November, voters have a chance to determine who will represent them in Congress, the Legislature, as well as city and county government.

U.S. PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

REPUBLICAN PARTY

OTHER PARTIES

  • James BradleyAmerican Ind.Senior Management Executive/Veteran

  • Jill SteinGreenPhysician/Activist Campaign website

  • Charles BallayLibertarianPhysician Campaign website

  • Claudia De la CruzPeace and FreedomCommunity Organizer/Activist Campaign website

  • Jasmine ShermanPeace and FreedomNonprofit Executive Director Campaign website

  • Cornel WestPeace and FreedomProfessor/Philosopher/Author/Activist Campaign website

U.S. SENATE

U.S. SENATE, FULL TERM

There are two U.S. Senate races on the ballot, one for the full six-year term that starts Jan. 3, and one for a partial term to fill the remainder current term that ends on Jan. 3. This full-term race has 27 candidates vying to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in September after 30 years in office. The top two candidates will proceed to a runoff election in November.

U.S. SENATE, PARTIAL TERM

This race, with only seven candidates, is strictly for the remaining term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, which concludes on Jan. 3, 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to serve in the Senate until a replacement could be elected. Any candidate who receives a majority of the vote will be declared the winner; if no candidate receives a majority, the top two will advance to the general election in November.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Redding, Chico, Yuba City

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Roseville, Folsom, Lake Tahoe, Bishop

4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Woodland, Clearlake, Napa

5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Placerville, Oakdale, Mariposa

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Arden Arcade, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights

7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Sacramento, Elk Grove

9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Stockton, Lodi, Manteca

Statewide proposition

Proposition 1

Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure

Added by the Legislature, the ballot measure would authorize $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance-use challenges; provides housing for the homeless.

Proponents' campaign website Opponents' campaign website

STATE LEGISLATURE

1ST SENATE DISTRICT

Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Grass Valley, Northeastern California

3RD SENATE DISTRICT

Yolo, Napa, Solano counties

  • Christopher CabaldonDemocratEducator/State Commissioner Campaign website

  • Jackie ElwardDemocratCouncilwoman/Educator/Mother Campaign website

  • Rozzana Verder-AligaDemocratHealth Care Provider/Councilmember Campaign website

  • Thom BogueRepublicanCity Councilman/Businessman Campaign website

  • Jimih JonesRepublicanAutomotive Parts Advisor

5TH SENATE DISTRICT

Stockton, Lodi, Livermore

1ST ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Redding, Grass Valley, Northeastern California

3RD ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Chico, Red Bluff, Yuba City

4TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Yolo, Napa, Lake counties

5TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Roseville, Placerville, Auburn

6TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Sacramento, Arden Arcade

7TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Folsom, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova

9TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Manteca, Lodi, Galt

10TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Elk Grove, southern Sacramento County

11TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Vallejo, Solano County, Oakley

SACRAMENTO COUNTY RACES AND MEASURE

SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT

Arden Arcade, Carmichael, Fair Oaks

SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT

Folsom, Citrus Heights, Elverta, Antelope

SACRAMENTO MAYOR

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 2ND DISTRICT

North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights, Robla

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 4TH DISTRICT

Downtown, Midtown, East Sacramento

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 6TH DISTRICT

Tahoe Park, La Riviera, Colonial Village

SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 8TH DISTRICT

Meadowview, Valley Hi/North Laguna

COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 4

Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Gold River

COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 6

Elk Grove, Delta; portions of Solano, Yolo counties

TWIN RIVERS USD, 7TH DISTRICT

North Sacramento, Ben Ali

  • Linda Fowler* School Administrator

  • Sascha VogtChild Development Teacher Campaign website

SUPERIOR COURT, OFFICE 21

MEASURE C

Sacramento city business tax

The measure would amend the city's business operations tax by increasing the gross receipts threshold to $100,000, setting a new flat tax for professionals ($684) and hotels and short-term rentals ($114) and more, raising $6 million for the general fund.

More information about the measure

  • Yes

  • No

EL DORADO COUNTY RACES

SUPERVISOR, 1ST DISTRICT

El Dorado Hills

SUPERVISOR, 2ND DISTRICT

Cameron Park, Somerset, southern El Dorado County

SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT

Placerville, Diamond Springs

SUPERIOR COURT, 3RD OFFICE

  • Leanne Mayberry*Superior Court Judge

PLACER COUNTY RACES AND MEASURE

SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT

Rocklin, Penryn, Loomis

SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT

Granite Bay, eastern Roseville

SUPERVISOR, 5TH DISTRICT

Auburn, Kings Beach, Homewood

MEASURE A

Loomis Town Clerk

The measure would allow the town clerk to be appointed rather than elected.

More information about the measure

  • Yes

  • No

YOLO COUNTY RACES AND MEASURES

SUPERVISOR, 1ST DISTRICT

West Sacramento, Clarksburg

  • Oscar E. Villegas* Yolo Supervisor

SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT

Remaining unexpired term — Woodland, West Sacramento

SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT

Eastern Davis, El Macero

SUPERVISOR, 5TH DISTRICT

Woodland, Dunnigan, Capay Valley

SUPERIOR COURT, DEPT. 14

WOODLAND JUSD RECALL

The ballot question asks voters if Woodland Joint Unified School District Area 2 Trustee Emily MacDonald should be removed from office.

MEASURE M

Woodland: Lower Cache Creek Flood Risk

The measure would allow the city to accept $300 million in state and federal funds to construct a barrier and bypass on the Lower Cache Creek to mitigate potential flood damage.

More information about the measure

MEASURE N

Davis Joint Unified School District parcel tax

The levy, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass, would allow the district to renew a previous parcel tax and raise $11.7 million for the renovation of existing classrooms and school facilities, as well as the construction of new schools and classrooms. The levy would cost a parcel owner $768 per year beginning in July.

* denotes incumbent

How to vote

WHERE’S MY BALLOT? You’ve probably read or heard about certain other states where voting can sometimes be a challenge. California offers several options for casting your ballot. On Feb. 5, county elections officials will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots to all active voters. If you mail it back, it must be postmarked no later than Election Day (Tuesday, March 5) and received by March 12. You can also take it to a secure ballot drop box, a voting location or your county voting office any time between Feb. 5 and 8 p.m. March 5. You can find the nearest one here.

NEED TO REGISTER? If you are not yet registered to vote, and you’re 18 or older on Election Day, you have until Feb. 20 to register by mailor online. After that, you have until the polls close on March 5 to conditionally register and vote at your county election office, vote center or polling place. Once officials verify your eligibility, your vote is counted.

VOTING IN PERSON: For those who prefer to vote in person, all four of the counties in the capital region are part of the Voter’s Choice Act and their voting centers will open on Feb. 24. You can find your polling place through the election office in your county: Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For any information on where and how to vote, check with the Secretary of State’s office.