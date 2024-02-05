Your guide to the March 2024 primary election: The candidates vying for Sacramento-area votes
Welcome to The Sacramento Bee’s Voter Guide to California’s March 5 primary election.
In addition to choosing who will be on the ballot for president in November, voters have a chance to determine who will represent them in Congress, the Legislature, as well as city and county government.
Help with your ballot and more
Who gets a ballot? Key info, deadlines and more
When will I get my mail ballot? Can I still vote in person?
Where to find unbiased election info and fact checks
U.S. PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
Joe Biden*Democrat46th President of the United States Campaign website
President R. BoddieDemocratCandidate
Eban CambridgeDemocratCandidate Campaign website
Gabriel CornejoDemocratEntrepreneur Campaign website
Stephen P. LyonsDemocratMaster Plumber/Businessman Campaign website
Armando “Mando” Perez-SerratoDemocratParaeducator/Behavorial Therapist Campaign website
Dean PhillipsDemocratMinnesota Congressman Campaign website
Marianne WilliamsonDemocratAuthor/Speaker Campaign website
REPUBLICAN PARTY
Donald J. TrumpRepublican45th President of the United States Campaign website
Nikki HaleyRepublicanDiplomat/Former S.C. Governor Campaign website
Ryan L. BinkleyRepublicanPastor/Businessman Campaign website
David StuckenbergRepublicanAir Force Reserve Major/Businessman Campaign website
Rachel SwiftRepublicanCandidate Campaign website
Chris ChristieRepublicanDROPPED OUT Former Governor of New Jersey Campaign website
Ron DeSantisRepublicanDROPPED OUT Governor of Florida Campaign website
Asa HutchinsonRepublicanDROPPED OUT Attorney/Former Ark. Governor Campaign website
Vivek RamaswamyRepublicanDROPPED OUT Entrepreneur Campaign website
OTHER PARTIES
James BradleyAmerican Ind.Senior Management Executive/Veteran
Jill SteinGreenPhysician/Activist Campaign website
Charles BallayLibertarianPhysician Campaign website
Claudia De la CruzPeace and FreedomCommunity Organizer/Activist Campaign website
Jasmine ShermanPeace and FreedomNonprofit Executive Director Campaign website
Cornel WestPeace and FreedomProfessor/Philosopher/Author/Activist Campaign website
U.S. SENATE
U.S. SENATE, FULL TERM
There are two U.S. Senate races on the ballot, one for the full six-year term that starts Jan. 3, and one for a partial term to fill the remainder current term that ends on Jan. 3. This full-term race has 27 candidates vying to succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in September after 30 years in office. The top two candidates will proceed to a runoff election in November.
Read the Editorial Board's endorsement
Adam B. SchiffDemocratU.S. Representative Campaign website
Steve GarveyRepublicanPro Baseball Representative Campaign website
Katie PorterDemocratU.S. Representative Campaign website
Barbara LeeDemocratCongresswoman/Mother Campaign website
Sepi GilaniDemocratPhysician/Surgeon/Professor Campaign website
Harmesh KumarDemocratPsychologist/Social Entrepreneur Campaign website
Christina PascucciDemocratLocal Television Journalist Campaign website
David PetersonDemocratSmall Business Owner Campaign website
Douglas H. PierceDemocratMissing Persons' Investigator Campaign website
Perry PoundDemocratSmall Business Owner Campaign website
Raji RabDemocratAviator/Educator/Entrepreneur Campaign website
John RoseDemocratOffice Manager Campaign website
Sharleta BassettRepublicanBusinesswoman/Mother/Farmer Campaign website
James BradleyRepublicanChief Executive Officer Campaign website
Eric EarlyRepublicanBusiness Owner/Attorney Campaign website
Denice Gary-PandolRepublicanRetired Security Analyst Campaign website
Sarah Sun LiewRepublicanPastor/Nonprofit CEO Campaign website
Jim MacauleyRepublicanSales Associate Campaign website
Jonathan ReissRepublicanNo Ballot Designation Campaign website
Stefan SimchowitzRepublicanArt Dealer Campaign website
Martin VeprauskasRepublicanRetired Operations Manager Campaign website
Forrest JonesAmerican Ind.No Ballot Designation Campaign website
Gail LightfootLibertarianRetired Registered Nurse Campaign website
Laura GarzaNo Party PreferenceFreight Railroad Worker Campaign website
Don J. GrundmannNo Party PreferenceDoctor of Chiropractic Campaign website
Mark RuzonNo Party PreferenceSoftware Engineer Campaign website
Major SinghNo Party PreferenceSoftware Engineer Campaign website
U.S. SENATE, PARTIAL TERM
This race, with only seven candidates, is strictly for the remaining term of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat, which concludes on Jan. 3, 2025. Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to serve in the Senate until a replacement could be elected. Any candidate who receives a majority of the vote will be declared the winner; if no candidate receives a majority, the top two will advance to the general election in November.
Adam B. SchiffDemocratU.S. Representative Campaign website
Steve GarveyRepublicanPro Baseball Representative Campaign website
Katie PorterDemocratU.S. Representative Campaign website
Barbara LeeDemocratCongresswoman/Mother Campaign website
Sepi GilaniDemocratPhysician/Surgeon/Professor Campaign website
Christina PascucciDemocratLocal Television Journalist Campaign website
Eric EarlyRepublicanBusiness Owner/Attorney Campaign website
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Redding, Chico, Yuba City
Mike DoranDemocrat School Board Member Campaign website
Rose Penelope YeeDemocrat Finance Businesswoman/Investor Campaign website
Doug LaMalfa* Republican Farmer/U.S. RepresentativeCampaign website
3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Roseville, Folsom, Lake Tahoe, Bishop
Jessica MorseDemocrat Wildfire Prevention Official Campaign website
Kevin Kiley* Republican U.S. RepresentativeCampaign website
Robert SmithNo Party Preference Operational Programs Director Campaign website
4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Woodland, Clearlake, Napa
Andrew David EngdahlDemocrat Account Executive Campaign website
Mike Thompson* Democrat Member of CongressCampaign website
John MunnRepublican Rancher/Farmer Campaign website
Niket PatwardhanNo Party Preference No Ballot Designation Campaign website
5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Placerville, Oakdale, Mariposa
Michael J. "Mike" BarkleyDemocrat Lawyer/Accountant/Programmer Campaign website
Tom McClintock* Republican U.S. RepresentativeCampaign website
Steve WozniakNo Party Preference Business Owner/Father Campaign website
6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Arden Arcade, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights
Adam BarajasDemocrat Retail Worker Campaign website
Ami Bera* Democrat Doctor/CongressmanCampaign website
Chris BishRepublican Financial Investigator Campaign website
Craig J. DeLuzRepublican Board Member, Robla School District Campaign website
Ray RiehleRepublican Small Business Owner Campaign website
Chris RichardsonGreen Retired Programmer Campaign website
Read the Editorial Board's endorsement
7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Sacramento, Elk Grove
David Lee MandelDemocrat Human Rights Attorney Campaign website
Doris Matsui* Democrat U.S. RepresentativeCampaign website
Tom SilvaRepublican Veterans Program Coordinator Campaign website
9TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Stockton, Lodi, Manteca
Josh Harder* Democrat Father/RepresentativeCampaign website
Khalid Jeffrey JafriRepublican Engineer/Businessman/Farmer Campaign website
Kevin LincolnRepublican City of Stockton Mayor Campaign website
John McBrideRepublican Athletic Performance Coach Campaign website
Statewide proposition
Proposition 1
Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure
Added by the Legislature, the ballot measure would authorize $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance-use challenges; provides housing for the homeless.
Proponents' campaign website Opponents' campaign website
STATE LEGISLATURE
1ST SENATE DISTRICT
Folsom, El Dorado Hills, Grass Valley, Northeastern California
Megan DahleRepublicanFarmer/Businesswoman/Mother Campaign website
David FennellRepublicanEntrepreneur Campaign website
3RD SENATE DISTRICT
Yolo, Napa, Solano counties
Christopher CabaldonDemocratEducator/State Commissioner Campaign website
Jackie ElwardDemocratCouncilwoman/Educator/Mother Campaign website
Rozzana Verder-AligaDemocratHealth Care Provider/Councilmember Campaign website
Thom BogueRepublicanCity Councilman/Businessman Campaign website
Jimih JonesRepublicanAutomotive Parts Advisor
Read the Editorial Board's endorsement
5TH SENATE DISTRICT
Stockton, Lodi, Livermore
Jerry McNerneyDemocratPolicy Advisor Campaign website
Carlos VillapuduaDemocratCalifornia State Assemblymember Campaign website
Jim ShoemakerRepublicanTrucker/Tradesman/Businessman Campaign website
1ST ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Redding, Grass Valley, Northeastern California
Tenessa AudetteRepublicanBusinesswoman/Redding Mayor Campaign website
Heather HadwickRepublicanFarmer/Emergency Manager Campaign website
Melissa HuntRepublicanAnderson Councilmember Campaign website
Mark MezzanoRepublicanRedding City Councilmember Campaign website
3RD ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Chico, Red Bluff, Yuba City
Aaron DraperDemocratProfessor/Photographer Campaign website
James Gallagher* RepublicanAssemblyman/Farmer/Businessman Campaign website
4TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Yolo, Napa, Lake counties
Cecilia M. Aguiar-Curry* DemocratState Assemblymember/Farmer Campaign website
5TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Roseville, Placerville, Auburn
Neva ParkerDemocratCalifornia Senate Consultant Campaign website
Athena SinghDemocratBusiness Owner
Aabhash "ABG" GautamRepublicanBusinessman Campaign website
Joe Patterson* RepublicanMember of the Assembly Campaign website
6TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Sacramento, Arden Arcade
Emmanuel AmanforDemocratSacramento Housing Commissioner Campaign website
Sean FrameDemocratEducation Union Steward Campaign website
Rosanna HerberDemocratEnvironmental Advocate Campaign website
Maggy KrellDemocratDeputy Attorney General Campaign website
Carlos Marquez IIIDemocratCivil Rights Advocate Campaign website
Evan MintonDemocratNonprofit Policy Director Campaign website
Paula VillescazDemocratHealthcare Policy Director Campaign website
Nikki EllisRepublicanInternational Trade Advocate
Preston RomeroRepublicanPolicy Analyst Campaign website
Kevin Olmar MartinezPeace and FreedomUnion Representative Campaign website
7TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Folsom, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova
YK ChalamcherlaDemocratCouncilmember, City of Folsom Campaign website
Porsche MiddletonDemocratCouncilmember, City of Citrus Heights Campaign website
Josh Hoover* RepublicanMember of the State Assembly Campaign website
9TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Manteca, Lodi, Galt
Heath Flora* RepublicanParent/Farmer/Assemblyman Campaign website
Tami NobrigaAmerican Ind.Retired Advertising Businesswoman Campaign website
Read the Editorial Board's endorsement
10TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Elk Grove, southern Sacramento County
Stephanie Nguyen* DemocratAssembly Member/Mother Campaign website
Vinaya SinghRepublicanRetired Application Engineer Campaign website
11TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT
Vallejo, Solano County, Oakley
Jeffrey FlackDemocratResearch Data Analyst Campaign website
Lori D Wilson* DemocratAssemblymember, 11th District Campaign website
Dave EnnisRepublicanProfessional Civil Engineer Campaign website
Wanda WallisRepublicanReal Estate Agent Campaign website
SACRAMENTO COUNTY RACES AND MEASURE
SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT
Arden Arcade, Carmichael, Fair Oaks
Rich Desmond* Sacramento County Supervisor Campaign website
SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT
Folsom, Citrus Heights, Elverta, Antelope
Bret C. DanielsCouncil Member, Citrus Heights Campaign website
Rosario RodriguezCouncilwoman/Restaurant Owner Campaign website
Braden MurphyFather Campaign website
SACRAMENTO MAYOR
Steve HansenSmall Businessman Campaign website Read about the candidate
Flo CoferPublic Health Professional Campaign website Read about the candidate
Jose Antonio Avina IIMarine Corps Captain Campaign website
Julius M. EngelAsset Protection OfficerCampaign website
Richard PanPhysician/Educator/Businessman Campaign website Read about the candidate
Kevin McCartyAssemblymember/Father Campaign website Read about the candidate
SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 2ND DISTRICT
North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights, Robla
Ramona LanderosNo Ballot Designation Campaign website Read about the candidate
Penelope LarryAsset Manager Campaign website Read about the candidate
Daryl CollinsCEO, Nonprofit Campaign website
Alicia BledsoeNo Ballot Designation Campaign website
Stephen WaltonReal Estate Agent Campaign website Read about the candidate
Veronica SmithSenior Council Representative Campaign website Read about the candidate
Kim DavieRetired Vice Principal Campaign website Read about the candidate
Roger DickinsonHousing Advocate Campaign website Read about the candidate
Mary L. RussellNo Ballot Designation
SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 4TH DISTRICT
Downtown, Midtown, East Sacramento
Katie Valenzuela* Incumbent Campaign website Read about the candidate
Phil PluckebaumHealth Care Project Manage Campaign website Read about the candidate
Marilynn MackeyReal Estate Broker
SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 6TH DISTRICT
Tahoe Park, La Riviera, Colonial Village
Eric Guerra* Sacramento City Councilmember Campaign website Read about the candidate
KC SchuftReal Estate Agent Campaign website Read about the candidate
David DrelingerLegal Document Assistant Campaign website Read about the candidate
Kevin RooneyPlumbing Contractor
SACRAMENTO CITY COUNCIL, 8TH DISTRICT
Meadowview, Valley Hi/North Laguna
Mai Vang* Sacramento City Councilmember Campaign website
Read the Editorial Board's endorsement
COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 4
Citrus Heights, Carmichael, Gold River
Sam HaiderParent/Consultant
Linda Christopher-DewildeEducator/ConsultantCampaign website
Vanessa D. CaigoyPublic School Administrator
Moe SaramaFather/Businessman Campaign website
Jay MartinezSmall Businessman Campaign website
COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, AREA 6
Elk Grove, Delta; portions of Solano, Yolo counties
Heather Davis* Board Member, Sacramento County BOE Campaign website
Shazleen KhanEducation Analyst/CPA Campaign website
TWIN RIVERS USD, 7TH DISTRICT
North Sacramento, Ben Ali
Linda Fowler* School Administrator
Sascha VogtChild Development Teacher Campaign website
SUPERIOR COURT, OFFICE 21
Amy HollidayDeputy District Attorney Campaign website
Bobby P. LunaAttorney/Adjunct Professor Campaign website
Noel CalvilloAdministrative Law Judge, CDSS Campaign website
MEASURE C
Sacramento city business tax
The measure would amend the city's business operations tax by increasing the gross receipts threshold to $100,000, setting a new flat tax for professionals ($684) and hotels and short-term rentals ($114) and more, raising $6 million for the general fund.
More information about the measure
Yes
No
EL DORADO COUNTY RACES
SUPERVISOR, 1ST DISTRICT
El Dorado Hills
Linda CampbellIT Program Director Campaign website
Greg FerreroRetired Law Enforcement Campaign website
Margaret FortuneNonprofit CEO/Educator Campaign website
SUPERVISOR, 2ND DISTRICT
Cameron Park, Somerset, southern El Dorado County
George Turnboo* El Dorado Supervisor Campaign website
Kevin W. McCartyBusiness Compliance Director Campaign website
Chris CockrellFamily Business Owner Campaign website
SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT
Placerville, Diamond Springs
Brian De BerryPublisher Campaign website
Brian VeerkampRetired Fire Chief Campaign website
Gary MartinCommercial Helicopter Pilot Campaign website
Lexi BoegerAgriculture Community Liaison Campaign website
SUPERIOR COURT, 3RD OFFICE
Leanne Mayberry*Superior Court Judge
PLACER COUNTY RACES AND MEASURE
SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT
Rocklin, Penryn, Loomis
Dave ButlerExecutive Director Campaign website
Anthony M. DematteiFarmer/Small Businessman Campaign website
Mike MurrayRocklin Businessman Campaign website
SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT
Granite Bay, eastern Roseville
Karen HensonLocal Independent Businesswoman Campaign website
Suzanne Jones* Placer Supervisor Campaign website
Jeff MossSmall Businessman Campaign website
SUPERVISOR, 5TH DISTRICT
Auburn, Kings Beach, Homewood
Cindy Gustafson* Placer Supervisor, District 5 Campaign website
Jim HolmesPlacer Supervisor, District 3 Campaign website
Rick ChowdryLocal Business Owner Campaign website
Wayne NaderLocal Business Owner Campaign website
MEASURE A
Loomis Town Clerk
The measure would allow the town clerk to be appointed rather than elected.
More information about the measure
Yes
No
YOLO COUNTY RACES AND MEASURES
SUPERVISOR, 1ST DISTRICT
West Sacramento, Clarksburg
Oscar E. Villegas* Yolo Supervisor
SUPERVISOR, 3RD DISTRICT
Remaining unexpired term — Woodland, West Sacramento
Mary Sandy* Appointed Yolo Supervisor Campaign website
Xóchitl Rodriguez MurilloVeterans Deputy Secretary Campaign website
SUPERVISOR, 4TH DISTRICT
Eastern Davis, El Macero
Sheila AllenYolo Supervisor's Deputy Campaign website
Antonio De Loera-BrustFarmworker Communications Director Campaign website
NJ MvondoSocial Entrepreneur Campaign website
SUPERVISOR, 5TH DISTRICT
Woodland, Dunnigan, Capay Valley
Angel Barajas* Yolo Supervisor Campaign website
Paul BridgeSales Representative
SUPERIOR COURT, DEPT. 14
Clara LeversDeputy Attorney General Campaign website
Chris DietrichAttorney at Law Campaign website
WOODLAND JUSD RECALL
The ballot question asks voters if Woodland Joint Unified School District Area 2 Trustee Emily MacDonald should be removed from office.
Yes Campaign website
No
MEASURE M
Woodland: Lower Cache Creek Flood Risk
The measure would allow the city to accept $300 million in state and federal funds to construct a barrier and bypass on the Lower Cache Creek to mitigate potential flood damage.
More information about the measure
MEASURE N
Davis Joint Unified School District parcel tax
The levy, which requires a two-thirds majority to pass, would allow the district to renew a previous parcel tax and raise $11.7 million for the renovation of existing classrooms and school facilities, as well as the construction of new schools and classrooms. The levy would cost a parcel owner $768 per year beginning in July.
* denotes incumbent
How to vote
WHERE’S MY BALLOT? You’ve probably read or heard about certain other states where voting can sometimes be a challenge. California offers several options for casting your ballot. On Feb. 5, county elections officials will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots to all active voters. If you mail it back, it must be postmarked no later than Election Day (Tuesday, March 5) and received by March 12. You can also take it to a secure ballot drop box, a voting location or your county voting office any time between Feb. 5 and 8 p.m. March 5. You can find the nearest one here.
NEED TO REGISTER? If you are not yet registered to vote, and you’re 18 or older on Election Day, you have until Feb. 20 to register by mailor online. After that, you have until the polls close on March 5 to conditionally register and vote at your county election office, vote center or polling place. Once officials verify your eligibility, your vote is counted.
VOTING IN PERSON: For those who prefer to vote in person, all four of the counties in the capital region are part of the Voter’s Choice Act and their voting centers will open on Feb. 24. You can find your polling place through the election office in your county: Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For any information on where and how to vote, check with the Secretary of State’s office.