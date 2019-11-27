A Guide to Portfolio Optimization Strategies



There are some financial chores you might have down to a science, like budgeting, filing taxes or auto-payments. And if you’re an investor, you should add portfolio optimization to this list. With regular portfolio review, you can make adjustments and increase the likelihood you’ll end up with comfortable returns instead of frustrating results. A few quick exercises can help make portfolio optimization more straightforward. If you’re just getting started, a financial advisor may help you establish routines for a lifetime of investing.



What Is Portfolio Optimization?

You might already know portfolio optimization by another name, such as ‘optimal asset allocation’ or ‘modern portfolio theory’. But no matter the name, the idea and objective are the same. You want to build your portfolio to yield the maximum possible return while maintaining the amount of risk you’re willing to carry.

This means creating a balanced portfolio, which means want to spread your investment capital across a variety of assets. Then, you’ll balance those assets in order to attain your desired risk-reward outcome.

Portfolio optimization should result in what investors call an ‘efficient portfolio’. This means it’s generating the highest possible return at your established risk tolerance. (Alternatively, this term may refer to a portfolio that has the minimum amount of risk for the return that it seeks, although it’s a less common usage.)

Asset Classes and Optimization

Any portfolio optimization strategy will apply the concept of diversification, which means investing in a wide variety of asset types and classes.

Diversification across asset classes is a risk-mitigation strategy. Financial asset classes include different types of securities, debt and equities that you can hold. Furthermore, every asset has a distinct return and risk profile. Critically, different asset classes have different ‘systemic risk’, which describes how they respond to the market at large. For example, when the stock market does well, commodities and bonds tend to do poorly. Conversely, commodities and bonds rise when stocks fall.

Ideally, spreading your investments across a variety of asset classes allows you to take advantage of different systematic risks. Some of the popular asset classes include:

Bonds – Debt instruments issued by governments and large organizations.

Income-Generating Bonds – This is a sub-set of bonds that pay interest on a regular basis.

Stocks – Shares of ownership issued by private companies, which typically break out into large, mid, and small-cap categories according to the size of the issuing firm.

Commodities – Ownership of goods or products, typically raw resources, which trade based on their future prices.

Contracts – Instruments issued by private parties such as certificates of deposit and annuities.

Cash and Equivalents – Money in a bank account or other secure assets that you can liquidate immediately.

Most retail investors avoid direct contact with commodities and bond markets, since these tend to be high-risk classes. The alternative is buying into mutual funds or exchange traded funds that buy into these assets. For example, instead of taking on the considerable risk involved with trading commodities contracts in precious metals, you could purchase a mutual fund pegged to the price of gold. It’s less expensive, less risky and far more accessible.

What Is Risk?

At its most basic definition, risk is the chance that you’ll lose money on an investment or won’t see the returns that you expected. However, investors also measure risk through volatility, which refers to the likelihood an asset’s price will change significantly.

This is one reason risk and reward often correlate. An asset with strong volatility can deliver or lose a great deal of value. That range of potential outcomes makes the asset hard to predict and, therefore, risky.

Strategies for Portfolio Optimization

portfolio optimization



This is where the rubber meets the road and your personal approach to investing and portfolio optimization goes into action. While the timeless advice of ‘figure out what works best for you’ applies, there are a few key techniques to understand.



Note that all examples below are greatly simplified. Investing professionals use complex formulas to determine portfolio optimization, and there are many software packages and robo-advisors that help independent investors reduce their mathematical heavy lifting.

Asset Weighting

When optimizing your portfolio, you assign an ‘optimization weight’ for each asset class and all assets within that class. The weight is the percentage of the portfolio that concentrates within any particular class. For example, say we weight stocks at 10% and bonds at 20%. This means bonds are twice as important to our portfolio as stocks. So, we could then assign sub-weights to slow-growth stocks and fast-growth stocks at 20% and 10%, respectively. Any stocks selected for this portfolio would need to establish and maintain these ratios.