Your guide to the science of hot air balloons. Here's how they work

Arizona is home to multiple hot air balloon festivals every year, and the colorful sky vessels are a popular tourist attraction in the state.

While some come just to watch the colorful balloons take flight in the sunset skies, high over mountainous terrain and endless desert, others want to participate and find out what it is like to fly in the sky.

Most hot air balloons come back down safely, but a recent crash in Eloy left four dead and one critically injured.

How do hot air balloons get up into the sky and how do they come back down safely? Here's what we know about the colorful balloons.

How do hot air balloons work?

The working of hot air balloons is based on the scientific principle that warm air rises in cooler air because hot air has less mass per unit of volume.

Each cubic foot in a hot air balloon can lift about 7 grams. To lift 1,000 pounds, you would need 65,000 cubic feet of hot air, which is part of why hot air balloons are so big, according to an article by Tom Fisher with the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum.

To inflate the balloon, the balloon itself (the envelope) is stretched out on the ground and attached to the basket and burner. All parts start laying on their side. Then, a small gasoline-powered fan will blow air into the balloon. The burner will turn on and the air in the envelope is heated. When the hot air rises, the balloon is lifted upright.

To ascend into the air, the envelope is heated. To descend, the pilot lets the air cool.

What are the pieces of a hot air balloon?

A hot air balloon is made up of three pieces:

The Envelope : This is the actual balloon that holds the air. It is made up of reinforced fabric, which is called rip-stop nylon.

The Burner : The burner heats the air inside the envelope.

The Basket: This piece holds the passengers and the pilot. The basket is usually made from rattan or wicker and woven by hand.

How high do hot air balloons go?

A hot air balloon can go up to 3,000 feet and tend to fly from 1,000 to 3,000 feet in the air, according to a blog by Hot Air Flight.

How long do hot air balloons fly?

On average, hot air balloons fly for an hour, but they could fly for a few more hours.

How do hot air balloons steer?

To steer a hot air balloon, the pilot can climb or descend to an altitude where the wind is blowing in the direction they want it to go as winds blow in different directions and at different speeds at varying altitudes.

