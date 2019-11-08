A Guide to the CAN SLIM Stock-Picking System

CAN SLIM is an investing strategy which represents seven characteristics typically present in well performing stocks before. As a result, those traits typically manifest right before a stock sees its price increase. The term CAN SLIM or “C-A-N-S-L-I-M” is an acronym, with each letter representing one of the system’s key factors.

CAN SLIM Origins

The CAN SLIM system was created in the 1950s by William J. O’Neil, the founder of Investor’s Business Daily. Since its introduction, the system regularly outperforms the S&P 500.

The strategy dates back to 1953, when it featured in the book “How to Make Money in Stocks: A Winning System In Good Times or Bad.” The basic strategy is finding high-performing stocks before their price jumps. That period, the “buy point,” typically follows at least 7 weeks of price consolidation.

The strategy encourages investing in solid companies with good earnings-per-share growth and annual growth. However, it also suggests cutting losses at 7% to 8% below the buy points. Following the first half of the strategy without the latter stop-loss can prove devastating to an investment.

CAN SLIM Factors

The idea behind CAN SLIM is to find stocks that will attract the attention of large institutional investors. Once you own that kind of stock, its value should increase once institutional investors buys into the company. Those big investors tend to create demand, but the following CAN SLIM factors can indicate which stocks institutional investors might love.

The “C” Factor

Current quarterly earnings per share should increase sharply when compared to earnings per share (EPS) reported in the same quarter of the year before. Investors using the CAN SLIM system usually want EPS growth above 25% in the most recent quarte. However, the higher the growth is, the better. The best stocks often have EPS growth that ranges from 50% to 100% or higher. Preferably, EPS growth would rise quarter by quarter.

You’ll also want to make sure that this growth is reliable. Also, find out if the company can sustain these EPS gains. The company’s return on equity (ROE) can indicate how sustainable the EPS growth is. You’ll want to look for ROE that is 17% or higher.

The “A” Factor

Annual earnings – or annual EPS – should have increased over the last five years. A company can boost earnings for a quarter or two, but it’s harder to maintain earnings growth for a sustained period of time.

The annual EPS growth would ideally be more than 25% over the last three to five years, although, as with quarterly growth, top stocks will often have even stronger increases. Google’s three-year annual EPS growth rate was 293% before it launched a five-fold gain in 2004.

The “N” Factor

New events – such as new products, new management, or information about a company may push its stock to new highs. That type of news can cause short-term excitement. In turn, that can create a swell of optimism about a company and raise its stock price.

Wall Street is always looking for companies with game-changing products. The companies could be new and just had their initial public offering (IPO). However, they could be established companies reinventing themselves and getting new corporate leadership.

The “S” Factor

Scarce supply, combined with strong demand for a stock, will create excess demand. Stock prices may soar in that environment. Companies that are re-purchasing their own stock are a good example of this. Consequently, a buyback reduces market supply and may indicate an expectation of increased demand and insider confidence in the firm. It can also mean that institutions are beginning to take interest in the company, and you should get in before all the other big institutions do.

The “L” Factor

Leading over laggard. When choosing between stocks in the same industry, pick leading stocks over laggard – which can also be called underperforming – stocks. You can use the relative strength index (RSI) to choose leading stocks. The RSI ranges from zero to 100. A RSI indication above 70 suggests a good chance to sell, while an RSI above 30 suggests a good opportunity to buy.