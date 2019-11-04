Your guide to a year of Trump legal landmines

The final year of President Donald Trump’s first term will be loaded with legal landmines — and it’s not just the impeachment cases.

Trump could face court rulings that say he is illegally profiting from foreign governments, that he must hand over his tax returns and that lawmakers should see more of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe evidence. He may even get hit with Supreme Court decisions that rebuff his administration’s bold claims of presidential immunity from prosecution and congressional investigations.

Nothing is certain with the courts, of course. The Supreme Court might not take up every case, while others could drag out beyond Election Day 2020. Judges could rule narrowly in some matters and Trump could prevail in others. But the president’s , no-compromise, litigation-first defense strategy has created a queue of potentially perilous disputes that could force embarrassing testimony or unflattering document disclosures at the peak of his bid for a second term.

Bigger issues are at play, too.

Any Supreme Court ruling on these cases could define the contours of executive branch power for Trump and his successors, setting precedents on heated questions such as whether a sitting president can be criminally investigated and when the White House can resist a congressional subpoena. It could also offer some clarity to the Constitution’s vague and largely untested emoluments clause, which bars federal officials from receiving payments from foreign governments.

Most important is a traditional January deadline that looms for securing a coveted spot on the Supreme Court’s April calendar, which comes with the prospect of a decision in late June, well before voters go to the polls. Any case it doesn’t take for this term is highly unlikely to be decided before next November’s election.

Here’s a look at the court cases and where they stack up with respect to potential Supreme Court review.

Impeachment witnesses

Who has the ultimate power to get witnesses to talk — or to keep them quiet?

That’s the question at the heart of a court battle stemming from the House’s impeachment inquiry. Lawmakers are looking at whether Trump pressured Ukraine to launch politically advantageous probes and has subpoenaed a slate of current and former White House officials involved in those efforts.

But the White House has issued a blanket, do-not-comply order to anyone who ever worked in the administration, leaving potential congressional witnesses in a tough spot: Do they follow the boss or risk the legal ramifications of being a no-show on Capitol Hill?

In an effort to get clarity, Trump adviser Charles Kupperman last month went to the courts to request a ruling on the matter. Should he comply with the House subpoena or the White House no-show directive?

District Judge Richard Leon, appointed by President George W. Bush, set a Dec. 10 hearing in the case and indicated he’d like to rule by late December or early January.

There’s an added wrinkle. Kupperman shares a lawyer with his former boss, John Bolton, the former Trump national security adviser who is also expected to get a congressional subpoena to discuss the Ukraine affair. During a preliminary hearing on the Kupperman case last week, the attorney for both men acknowledged Bolton could soon join the case.

Any appeals of Leon’s decision could drag things out even more. And even if the courts require the Trump advisers to appear, there could be future rounds of litigation over what questions they can be forced to answer. All in all, the prospects look slim that Kupperman’s case could make it through the gantlet of steps necessary to secure a full Supreme Court review before Capitol Hill has exhausted its impeachment efforts, which may only last a few more months.

But an ultimate ruling could have long-tail ramifications as House Democrats continue to badger the president with investigations until Election Day.

“I just hope for the balance of power that there’s a recognition of congressional prerogatives on some of these issues,” said Ryan Goodman, a New York University law professor and co-editor-in-chief of the blog Just Security. “That’s what seems a real threat, that the stonewalling is backed up by legal edifice.”

Trump’s tax returns … and more

Trump’s financial records are the white whale for the president’s most vocal critics. And the Supreme Court could help them end their yearslong hunt.