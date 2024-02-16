Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of Feb. 16

Extra events for President’s Day, free library fun, a Lunar New Year festival and more are happening this week. Find even more to do, along with Upstate Parent’s annual guide summer day camps and overnight camps, at upstateparent.com.

Afternoon Explorations: For the Love of STEM is 1:30 – 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at Roper Mountain Science Center. For details and tickets, visit ropermountain.org.

Starry Nights programs are Feb. 16 at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Kids Night Out: Penguin Rave is 6 – 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Slater Hall. Grades K5 – 5. For cost, details, and registration, visit greenvillerec.com/event/kids-night-out-february-2024-sh-2.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits play at 7:05 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. For tickets, visit swamprabbits.com.

Family Fun Day is 10 a.m. – noon Feb. 17 at the Upcountry History Museum. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

“Not Quite Narwhal,” a Tell-Me-a-Story-Theatre show is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org/tell-me-a-story-theatre-2.

Free Family Saturday is 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Spartanburg Science Center. For details, visit spartanburgsciencecenter.org/events.

The Lunar New Year Festival is noon – 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Sum Bar in Greenville. The event includes food, dragon dance, craft station and more. Visit eatsumbar.com/home//lunar-new-year-festival.

School’s Out – Greenville County Schools President's Day class for grades K5 – 5, is 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. The cost is $55 each. For details, visit cart.scchildrenstheatre.org/86602/86698.

Celebrate President’s Day at TCMU. Both locations are open for Kid's Day Out from 9 a.m. – noon Feb. 19. For details and registration, visit tcmupstate.org/greenville/kidsdayout.

Paws & Wings Art Camp is 9 a.m. – noon Feb. 19 at Yellowbobbypins Art Camp. Ages 5 – 10. The cost is $50. Visit yellowbobbypins.com.

Roller Time Skating Academy’s Presidents Day Skate Camp is 9 a.m. – noon Feb. 19 at Roller Time Family Skate Center in Piedmont. The event is for students in grades K4 – 5 and the cost is $35 each. For details and registration, visit rollertimefsc.com/rtfsc-piedmont.

Toddler Time is at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20 at the Upcountry History Museum. Register online. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Dogs! A Science Tail is open at Discovery Place Science in Charlotte through May 5. Experience first-hand how dogs see, hear and smell the world. For details, visit discoveryplace.org/things-to-do/exhibitions/dogs-a-science-tail.

Well Walkers is offered Feb. 22 and March 12, 19, 26 and 28 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The arena concourse will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to have a temperature-controlled space to exercise. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter mile. Well Walkers is a free event with no registration or prior notice required. Free parking for participants is provided in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street. For details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Looking ahead:

“Pinkalicious the Musical” is presented Feb. 23 – March 10 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

ImmUnity Play Circle – Through Evely's Eyes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to families with children on rare medical journeys, is launching ImmUnity Play Circle. designed to provide safe and inclusive play experiences for children with compromised immune systems and disabilities. This initiative aims to foster joy, connection, and support within the community. The first event is 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. March 4 at TMCU-Greenville. The day will include interactive activities, adaptive play equipment, and sensory-friendly experiences. The museum will undergo thorough sanitization measures and be closed to the public, and staff will wear masks throughout the event. For more information or to donate, visit throughevelyseyes.org.

