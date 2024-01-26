Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of Jan. 26

As we wrap up the nearly never-ending month of January, there is much to do indoors and out. Get started here and then find much more at upstateparent.com. In case you missed it, Upstate Parent’s annual preschool directory is online. Coming in February, the annual day camp and overnight camp guides will be available, which can only mean that summer really is just around the corner.

Celebrate a teacher! Nominations are open for Upstate Parent’s Educators Who Make a Difference, which will run in April. The nomination form is linked at @upstateparent on Facebook and Instagram.

To include your organization’s family friendly events in Upstate Parent, email chris@worthyplace.com.

The Watsons Go to Birmingham at South Carolina Children's Theater

“The Watsons Go to Birmingham” continues through Feb. 4 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. Recommended for grade 5 and older. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

“D is for Dance Party” continues through Feb. 4 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

Starry Nights programs are Jan. 26 at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

The NC Smokies Ice Fest is Jan. 26 – 28 in Haywood County, North Carolina. Mountain towns unite for a festive weekend featuring live ice carving, ice sculpture displays, skating, a frosty-themed 5K, local art, food and more. Events include the Downtown Waynesville Ice Stroll (Jan. 26), the Maggie Valley Ice Festival (Jan. 27), the Scandinavian-themed Winter Arts Show Festival, and Penguins on the Pigeon (a rubber penguin race at Canton Recreation Park on Jan. 27 to benefit a new playground for all abilities). For details, visit NCSmokiesIceFest.com.

Winter Walk at Paris Mountain State Park

A Winter Walk is 9 – 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Paris Mountain State Park. Join the ranger on a leisurely walk to Mountain Lake and back, investigating the winter woods, getting in tune with the amazing ways that animals and plants survive the winter season. Meet at 9 a.m. at Shelter 6 in the Sulphur Springs Picnic Area for this 1½ mile, 2 hour walk on an easy to moderately strenuous part of Sulphur Springs trail. Limit 25 people. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $5 each (register and pay online) plus park admission, paid at the admission booth. (If you have an All Parks Passport, you only pay the program cost to register, and nothing at the admission booth.) Park admission is $3.50 for ages 6 – 15, $6 for ages 16 – 64, and $3.75 for ages 65+. Children under age 6 pay the program cost, but do not pay admission. For questions, email ctaylor@scprt.com or call 864-244-5565. Online payment is required to reserve your spot. Visit southcarolinaparks.com/products/10003607.

Lollipops Concert: Dance is Jan. 27 – at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library and at 11:30 a.m. at the Five Forks Library. This is a story-based performance featuring the Greenville Symphony Orchestra and South Carolina Children's Theatre’s Traysie Amick. Best for ages 3 – 8. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Nature Center Open House: Winter Woods is 1 – 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the South Carolina Botanical Garden. For details, visit clemson.edu/scbg/visit/events/index.html.

Well Walkers is offered Feb. 1, 6, 13, and 22 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The arena concourse will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for anyone who wants to have a temperature-controlled space to exercise. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter mile. Well Walkers is a free event with no registration or prior notice required. Free parking for participants is provided in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street. For details, visit bonsecoursarena.com.

Neighborhood Night is 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Upcountry History Museum. Admission is free. Drop in to explore the museum and its changing exhibitions. No registration is required. Visit upcountryhistory.org/event/neighborhood-night-21.

Looking ahead:

Narwhal: Revealing an Arctic Legend, a Smithsonian traveling exhibition, opens Feb. 3 at the Upcountry History Museum and continues through June 16. The 2,000 square-foot exhibition features an 18-foot fiberglass model of an adult male narwhal suspended from the ceiling. The model is surrounded by banners, graphic panels, object cases, and physical and digital interactives that engage audiences of all ages in the narwhal story. For details, visit upcountryhistory.org.

Stroller Struts resumes Feb. 7 at the South Carolina Botanical Garden. For details, visit clemson.edu/scbg/visit/events/index.html.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Your guide to the week ahead – family fun for the week of Jan. 26