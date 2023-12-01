A guide to Wichita’s best drive-by Christmas light displays in 2023

One of Wichita’s favorite December pastimes is driving around, gazing at Christmas lights. And this year, people will have plenty to see.

As always, lots of homeowners have put up impressive computerized displays that dance to music, including — in a festive development — Steve McKinney, the creator of Christmas at the McKinneys in North Riverside. Last year, McKinney announced that he was retiring his display, which encompasses not only his house but also the neighbor’s, after 25 years. But he’s had a change of heart and has put up a slightly scaled-back version of his popular display.

And although the granddaddies of Christmas light displays — Brad Short and Scott Lawrence of Lights on Texas fame — have decided not to decorate again this year, several new homeowners have gotten into the game.

Following, you’ll find a guide to many of the most festive drive-by and drive-through displays in the Wichita area. If you know of another holiday light display that must be seen, email dneil@wichitaeagle.com and we’ll add them to the list.

Central Wichita

Christmas at the McKinneys, 1462 N. Coolidge, near 13th and Woodrow Court: Despite threats of retirement, Steve McKinney has brought his popular show back for its 26th year in North Riverside. It involves lights that dance in sync to music on both McKinney’s and his neighbor’s house, and people can hear the music by tuning into 89.7 on the FM dial. McKinney accepts donations at his display and gives them to HumanKind Ministries and the Kansas Humane Society. The display is open through New Year’s Day from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lights on Longview Lane, 3805 Longview Lane, near Kellogg and Hillside: This “EDM Animated Christmas Light Display,” which Clayton Gosset has been putting up for the past 15 years, is made up of more than 75,000 LED lights that dance along to trippy electronica music found on the FM dial at 106.9. You can usually see bits of it from Kellogg when you’re nearing Hillside from the east. It runs from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 6 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. To avoid traffic jams, the owner suggests visiting on nights other than Fridays and Saturdays and arriving as close to 6 p.m. as possible. His display will run through the end of the year.

The City of Wichita always puts out its sweet vintage display near Century II.

The lights at Kennedy Plaza: Saluting soldiers. A waving Santa. A happy snowman. And a swimming dragon that keeps watch in front of Century II. All of the city’s classic, throwback lighted figures are back and can be found on and near Kennedy Plaza. The display also includes a colorful menorah along Douglas on the west side of Century II.

Lights at AbilityPoint, Douglas and St. Paul: The 27th annual drive-through display at Douglas and St. Paul features 1.6 million lights covering things like a moving Ferris wheel, a helicopter and a roller coaster. New this year: a lighted “I Love ICT” display. It’s open until Dec. 28, and hours are 5:30-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. A $10 per-carload admission (more for buses and limos) is required on every day but Monday, when it is a freewill donation. Advance tickets are available at abilitypoint.org

East Wichita

The Marshall Family Christmas Lights, 620 N. Stratford Lane, near Central and Rock: Mark Marshall and his big family have been putting up their display since 2007. Their home is covered in more than 140,000 dancing Christmas lights on 270 individually programmed channels, all choreographed to Christmas songs found on FM station 97.1. The Marshalls also set out a box at the curb to collect money for charities, and this year, they’ll donate to The Lord’s Diner and St. Anthony’s Family Shelter. The lights are on Sundays through Thursdays until 10:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m. They’ll run through Jan. 5.

South Wichita

Lights on Brummett Street, 3721 Brummett, near South Ridge Road and MacArthur: This homeowner, also a dedicated Halloween decorator, always puts up a big, dancing holiday light show, and the house has some new decorations this year. The lights are turned on from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tune into 104.1 FM.

Christmas Lights on Gold Street, 5336 S. Gold, near 55th South and Seneca: This longtime display features more than 13,000 dancing lights set to music at 99.5 FM. It’s open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31.

Christmas on Westgate, 3720 S. Westgate, near K-42 and South Maize Road: This homeowner’s synchronized light show features 2,800 dancing lights and runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly.

West Wichita

9th Street Lights, 3821 W. Ninth St., near Ninth Street and Zoo Boulevard: This long-running show that features 30,000 dancing lights is back after a 2022 hiatus. It runs nightly and is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Christmas on Mulberry, 1231 N. Mulberry Place, near 13th and Ridge: New this year, this show features lights that dance to “Christmas and favorite sports teams songs” on FM 89.5. It runs nightly from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Lights on Valleyview, 1531 N. Valleyview Court, near 13th and Maize: This light show runs nightly from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., and music is broadcast onto 90.5 FM.

Lights on Taft, 11508 W. Taft St., near Maple and 119th: This homeowner’s show has been a tradition since 2020 and runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursday and from 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Lights on David Street, 409 N. David, near Central and 119th: This show features a nativity scene, Santa and his reindeer, The Grinch and more. Music is broadcast onto 106.9 FM. It runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Candy Cane Lane, Azure Circle near Central and 119th: One of Wichita’s biggest displays is put together with the cooperation of a whole lot of people in one neighborhood. Candy Cane Lane features at least 18 neighboring houses on the cul-de-sac on North Azure Circle that are completely covered in lights. Lights are usually on from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly, and organizers suggest visiting on weeknights if you don’t like traffic jams.

Reindeer Road, Firefly Street, near Central and 119th: Another popular neighborhood display is Reindeer Road, which is set up one street to the west of Candy Cane Lane. This display gets bigger each year too, and it features many houses with lighted 16-foot-tall reindeer in their front yards.

Christmas Story house at 818 N. Cedar Park, near Central and 119th: Fans of the classic movie “A Christmas Story” will love the display at this house near Central and 119th. Put together by homeowner Alan Grossman, it always includes homemade scenes from the famous film, including Santa at the top of the slide, Ralphie in his pink bunny suit, Flick with his tongue stuck to the frozen pole, the famous Red Ryder BB gun, the very “fragile” leg lamp, and the Bumpus hounds preparing to devour the Christmas turkey.

Christmas on Crestline at 914 N. Crestline is a longtime Wichita display with more than 80,000 neon-colored lights.

Christmas on Crestline, 914 N. Crestline, near Central and Maize: Homeowner Charlie Byers had to push back the start date of his show into December this year after the city unexpectedly removed a maple tree that was the “main prop” in his light show. But he’s reprogramming and hopes to have the lights going by Dec. 5. His display started back in 2011 and features more than 80,000 neon-colored lights that dance to music on the FM dial. Byers also posts frequent webisodes on his social media pages that include product reviews and goofy live videos. It is turned on from 6 to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Carols on the Court, 1358 N. Aksarben Court, near 13th Street and 135th Street West: This show is interactive, so people who visit www.carolsonthecourt.com can choose their own songs. New this year: 12 36-inch icicle lights dangling from a tree. The show is turned on from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Fantastic Flicks Light Show 14902 W. Moscelyn St., near Kellogg and 151st West: New this year, this display features nearly 5,000 color-changing lights synchronized to music. It’s open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly starting Dec. 2 and ending Jan. 6.

Northwest Wichita

Magic of Lights, 7900 W. 61st St. North.: This new-to-town drive-through light display is put on by a company that is setting up in 21 cities across the country, including Wichita. The show will be at the Kansas International Dragway and will run through Dec. 31. Hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Advance tickets are available online and are $21 a carload for standard vehicles, $50 for limos and party buses or $80 for buses. At the gate, tickets are $30-$60 Mondays through Thursdays and $35-$60 Fridays through Sundays. More information is available at magicoflights.com/events/wichita/

Lights on Ocieo, 6726 W. Ocieo, near 49th North and Ridge: Joshua and Mildred Clyborne have once again created their annual display, which includes 80,000 lights, 17,000 LED lights and 27-foot mega trees. It runs all night starting at 5:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2.

Nearby towns

Sparky Lights, 612 S. Cattail St., Haysville: This homeowner’s show features lights coordinated to nine different songs that can be heard at 97.3 FM. It’s open through New Year’s Day.

The “Christmas Vacation”-obsessed couple living at 109 W. Poplar in Goddard has created an ode to the movie, complete with Cousin Eddie’s camper.

Christmas at the Glennwalds, 109 W. Poplar, Goddard: Brandon and Lindsay Glenn created their light display as an ode to Clark Griswold in “Christmas Vacation.” They even have Cousin Eddie’s camper parked on the side of the house and a slightly charred recliner on the curb. It’s usually on from 5:30 to 10 p.m. nightly.

Lights on Cassie, 4423 N. Cassie St. in Maize: This unique show allows visitors to choose songs to play by visiting the website — lightsoncassie.remotefalcon.com/remote-falcon — while at the display. The show is broadcast via 95.7 FM and is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31.

Lights on Tawakoni: This big drive-through display east of Andover features 95,000 lights covering eight acres. It’s open every night from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Head east on Highway 54 out of Andover. Turn south on Tawakoni Road at Parks Motors and go 3/4 of a mile.

Dim this year

Lights on Texas, 11603 W. Texas, near 119th and Maple: This west-side holiday lights spectacular is dark this year. The owners say they may eventually return.