Guided First Day Hikes return to Oregon State Parks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Guided First Day Hikes’ are back for 31 Oregon state parks.

The hikes, led by rangers and volunteers, are a great way to get some of your New Year’s resolutions started.

The guided hikes are free and the $5 dollar day-use parking fee is waived for the day.

A full list of the hikes is available on the Oregon State Parks website.

The hikes stretch across the entire state of Oregon.

