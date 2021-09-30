In new guidelines, DHS says people shouldn't be deported solely for being undocumented

WASHINGTON – The Biden Administration issued new guidelines Thursday to immigration officers that say that being an undocumented person should “not alone be the basis” of being deported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in statement that the department will focus their resources on apprehending and removing undocumented immigrants who are a threat to the national security, public safety and border security of the United States.

“We are guided by the knowledge that there are individuals in our country who have been here for generations and contributed to our country’s well-being, including those who have been on the frontline in the battle against COVID, lead congregations of faith, and teach our children,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

“As we strive to provide them with a path to status, we will not work in conflict by spending resources seeking to remove those who do not pose a threat and, in fact, make our Nation stronger.”

The new guidelines come as Congress has not been able to pass legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

Roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants currently live in the U.S.

