After being stuck for nearly three years, largely confined to her multi-million-dollar Canadian house in a sought-after neighborhood in Vancouver, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou looks set to return home to China. Like many top Chinese executives, Meng is a mysterious figure even in her home country, but the 49-year-old CFO of Huawei Technologies had been widely tipped to one day take the helm of the tech giant her father founded. Meng was detained in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC Holdings about Huawei's business dealings in Iran.