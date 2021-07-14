Here are safety guidelines for summer camps as Lexington COVID cases grow again

COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Lexington, and summer camps may be one of the culprits.

Kevin Hall, spokesman for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, confirmed that a COVID cluster at Blue Grass Christian Camp resulted in 13 total new cases as of Wednesday. In total, the department has reported 106 new cases in Lexington since Saturday.

The department reported 53 new cases on Tuesday — the most in a single day since April. The infections led to a 7-day rolling average of 24 cases. The additional cases increase the total case count to 35,779 with 324 deaths since the pandemic began.

Although summer camps are starting to look more normal, COVID is a concern. “Parents should talk to camps/programs about what’s in place to protect campers and staff,” Hall said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone aged 12 and older be vaccinated. Camps with unvaccinated participants are advised to limit capacity and use masks and social distancing, according to the CDC.

CDC guidelines for camps include:

Strongly encourage vaccines for all eligible candidates.

Screen and test for COVID.

Modify camp activities and offer more outdoor options.

Clean facilities and equipment.

Contact trace in the event of an outbreak.

Form “cohorts” of campers that will remain together without mixing with other attendees.

Limit shared items.

Other precautions for campers, parents and residents include: