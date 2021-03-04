Guidewire Software: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) _ Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of software to the insurance industry posted revenue of $180.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Guidewire Software said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $159 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $169.6 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $725 million to $733 million.

Guidewire Software shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $106.95, a decline of nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GWRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GWRE

