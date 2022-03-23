Guilderland Police: Middle school custodian accused of rape involving student

Mar. 23—GUILDERLAND — A Farnsworth Middle School custodian has been arrested, accused of raping a 14-year-old student, according to police and the school district.

Raquan D. Dyson, 28, of Guilderland, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree disseminating indecent materials to a minor, felonies, along with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Dyson had gone to the home of the victim with the intention of having sexual intercourse, police said. He had previously had sexual contact with the victim, police said.

Dyson was employed as a custodian at Farnsworth and the district was notified, police said.

Superintendent Marie Wiles later issued a statement acknowledging the arrest and indicating that none of the alleged incidents took place on school property.

Immediately upon learning of the arrest, the district revoked all of Dyson's access to district buildings pending further action, Wiles wrote.

Dyson had been hired by the district in December and he cleared the required fingerprinting and background check, Wiles wrote. He also worked the evening shift and was not in the building during regular school hours with students.

The investigation remained ongoing and police asked that anyone who has had any similar inappropriate contact with Dyson to contact investigators at 518-356-1501. Wiles also indicated people could contact her office.

"We understand this news may be upsetting and may generate emotions and many questions within our school community," Wiles wrote. "We are committed to providing a safe and emotionally supportive educational environment for the children at Farnsworth Middle School and all of our students, and we will do our best to share additional information as it becomes available."

Dyson was arraigned and ordered held on $50,000 bail, police said. — More from Schenectady — The Daily Gazette — .

