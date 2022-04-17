Guilford Back In COVID 'Red Zone' As Cases Continue To Climb

GUILFORD, CT — More than 50 out of 169 Connecticut towns are now in the state’s highest alert level for coronavirus infections.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said Thursday that the BA.2 coronavirus variant is spreading faster than the original omicron variant.

Guilford had 33.6 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 7.60 percent between March 27 and April 9, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 23.2 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Guilford recorded 67 new coronavirus cases between April 8-14, according to DPH’s preliminary data.





This article originally appeared on the Guilford Patch