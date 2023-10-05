Guilford County Schools, police talk safety following deadly shooting after Dudley High game
Guilford County Schools, police talk safety following deadly shooting after Dudley High game
Guilford County Schools, police talk safety following deadly shooting after Dudley High game
With Lillard, they’ll have to be a more offensive-minded team. You don’t acquire a player like Lillard, pairing him with Antetokounmpo to make two 30-point scorers and put a muzzle on them.
Messi missed four out of Miami's previous five games before Wednesday's matchup with Chicago.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
The Bengals, who have the NFL's least productive offense, can only hope that Burrow is right.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
“Disease X” isn’t an actual disease (yet). But it’s gaining attention online as experts prepare for the next pandemic.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
The school's waiver request for bowl eligibility in its second season at the top level of college football was denied by the NCAA this spring.
The pop star's appearances at games have led to a bump in NFL ratings. And that's just the beginning of the Swift effect.
The bestselling children's author explains why his message will always be about inclusion.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
Shoppers say they've 'struck gold with this machine.'
Rivian R1T fender benders can turn into $40K repair bills. Rear corner damage is an Achilles heel for gargantuan estimates.
MLS stuffs 34 regular-season rounds into less than eight months to eliminate only 11 of 29 teams. The other 18 make the playoffs, where one or two losses can override the February-to-October grind.
This week, our old friend Darrell Etherington joins Becca Szkutak to talk with Professor Esther Rodriguez-Villegas from Acurable. Acurable is a medical device company that makes patient-friendly wearable devices that accurately diagnose and manage respiratory conditions at home. As a career-long academic, Rodriguez-Villegas never intended to be a founder until she learned about how the currently available medical devices made it extremely difficult to detect and treat diseases like sleep apnea and epilepsy.
Ball was in the best stretch of his young career when his knee gave out. He showed up in full uniform to media day vowing to return.
One thing is clear this year: Generative AI is having a tremendous impact on the software industry, and a week doesn’t pass without software companies announcing their plans to incorporate the seemingly game-changing technology into their platforms. The identity company is making a slew of AI-related announcements at the company’s Oktane customer conference, taking place this week in San Francisco. For Okta, that means training a model on all of the data it’s been collecting about identity and putting that to work to help make customers safer.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.